3 Bets Experts Love for Suns vs Clippers
The Phoenix Suns travel to face the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time in two nights, and Saturday's matchup will feature a bit of a different wrinkle.
James Harden is set to make his return after missing Thursday's loss vs. Phoenix due to personal reasons. Los Angeles, as a result, are favorites on the money line.
But what about other bets?
John Collins UNDER 6.5 Rebounds
Zach Thompson, FanDuel: "He has been playing 20-to-25 minutes per game and has averaged 5.0 rebounds per game in his eight contests this season. He has been under this many rebounds in six of those eight contests (75%).
"Collins has under 6.5 rebounds in each of his last four games, including all the games without Kawhi. He only had four rebounds in 23 minutes against the Suns on Thursday, and even if he’s two rebounds better than that in the rematch, he would still come in under this prop line.
"Collins has the potential to go off with a big game, but he has been mostly held in check this season while managing his minutes and finding his role on his new squad, where Derrick Jones Jr. is getting most of the power forward work in Kawhi’s absence."
Spread Pick: Suns +5
Rohit Ponnaiya, Covers.com: "The Los Angeles Clippers are on a three-game losing streak and have gone just 1-7 ATS this season. They were missing superstar forward Kawhi Leonard and James Harden on Thursday. Harden will return to the lineup today, but the oft-injured Leonard has been ruled out again.
"L.A. center Ivica Zubac can roll to the basket and score on putbacks, but nobody outside of Harden can create their own shot. Bradley Beal is washed up and, despite a higher-usage rate with Harden and Leonard absent, scored just five points on 2-for-14 shooting.
"The Clippers are 26th in defensive rating while ranking 21st in offensive rating. And that's with Leonard in the lineup for six of eight games. Without their best player, they're a Bottom-5 team that shouldn't be laying this many points."
James Harden Over 31.5 Points + Assists
Brandon Gustafson, CBS Sports: "The model pegs Harden for 33.5 points + assists against the Suns on Saturday for an Over on this prop line for the veteran guard. Harden didn't play in Los Angeles' loss to the Suns on Thursday, but he's expected to be back for Saturday's game at home. Harden is averaging 31.9 points + assists per game this year."
