The Biggest Thing Every Key Suns Figure Said at Media Day, From Mat Ishbia to Devin Booker

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns took one step closer to the 2026-27 season with their annual Media Day, allowing practically every member of the organization to speak at press conferences ahead of the beginning of training camp.

The Suns had some prominent faces talk at the podium, ranging from Mat Ishbia to Dillon Brooks.

After spending hours at Mortgage Matchup Center, here's our biggest takeaways:

Mat Ishbia: Elevating Fan Experience

As the team's owner, Ishbia has a responsibility to put a good product on the court while making a great fan experience for guests as well. The Suns installed a massive new screen outside of Mortgage Matchup Center, though Ishbia doesn't want to stop there:

"But I really feel good about the organization and the leadership there on that we want to win. The fan experience definitely starts with winning, and everyone's usually pretty happy. But don't forget, other people bring their husbands or the wives that don't care about the game as much," Ishbia said.

"How do we make sure that they are entertained and enjoy that night out in Phoenix at the Mortgage Matchup Center? So we do some really cool things. Hopefully, you'll get the chance to see them, and we'll definitely talk about them as they go along."

Brian Gregory: Taking The Next Step After Year 1

Phoenix surprised practically everybody last year in their run to the postseason, though general manager Brian Gregory knows the organization has to take the next step and improve:

"Obviously we felt good about year one, and as we've talked about and would be the theme of this is we have to build on that. One year doesn't make your culture. One year doesn't make your identity. You have to keep building on it, and the only way to do that is to get better," Gregory said.

"To keep emphasizing those things that are important to us that lead us to being successful on the court. For our guys to continue to improve and buy into those things and execute those things, and that's on a daily basis. That's just not during those 82 games. Our identity is based on putting in the work every single day, maximizing your potential every single day, and if we can take that to another level, that's one piece to evaluate as success."

Jordan Ott: Phoenix Has Unique Summer Advantage

While Mortgage Matchup Center is home to loud and proud fans, Ott said living in the desert during summertime is an advantage that's unique to Phoenix in terms of workouts and destinations across the league:

"I think we often forget how lucky we are to live here in Phoenix. I think it's a major advantage in different cities in the NBA. What a luxury it is to be in Phoenix, be in this city, and our guys are in town. I think that aids to what we want to do here in Phoenix, in our building. Guys love to be in Phoenix. Other guys around the NBA love to be in Phoenix, and we were able to have a gym unlike any other experience I've had in the NBA," said Ott.

"So that's thanks to ownership. They provide every resource we need. Our staff, the hours that they spent — that is abnormal in the NBA, what we did in the summer. To come into camp in a great spot, we have no reason, no excuse not being in the elite shape starting tomorrow. Our job as coaches is to progress that every day starting tomorrow."

Devin Booker: Loves the Game More Than Ever

Booker's set to turn 30 years old in about a month, and after switching his number to No. 15, Booker says he's never loved the game more:

"Take care of your body, and I've been a sponge to a lot of guys that had success and played a lot of years in their career. So I've been there, learning, fell in love with the game over and over again. It's never been this much love. So I have fun with it every day. Blessed to be in this position, and I don't take it for granted," he said.

Jalen Green: Summer Workouts With Steve Nash Were Massive

All eyes are on Green ahead of his second season in Phoenix, one that will potentially bring more health. While Steve Nash might not be able to help with hamstring issues, the Suns legend has been in the gym with Green working out:

"I think just the pacing ... Somebody who's category is a two-time MVP, Hall of Famer, being able to sit down and actually watch the workout and critique you as you go, that sticks with you," Green said of his time spent with Nash.

"Just being able to hear him, how he breaks the game down, how he sees it, helps a lot."

Dillon Brooks: China Trip May Have Been Huge for His Growth

Brooks was a wildcard this summer, popping up practically everywhere and anywhere – which included a trip to China, where he learned Kung Fu:

"If anybody pisses me off, I'll hit em with a dropkick. Especially the ones that wear stripes," Brooks jokingly said when asked what he learned before really diving into the message he received:

"How to center myself, simplify my life, and focus on what I need to focus on. I learned a little way of life called Daoism. Synergy, they call it the pure way of living, simple living, and it's going to be a little bit tough with all these cameras and all these people and going state to state to play basketball games. But I can take a little bit, center myself in the hotel around those or getting ready for game, staying focused. Those are the things I've had to take from it and put it into the Villain."