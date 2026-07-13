What Suns Said After Miles Bridges Trade Finally Processed

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets have officially processed their previously agreed upon trade that sent forward Miles Bridges to Phoenix in exchange for Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale. Phoenix also sent their 2033 first-round pick in exchange for Charlotte's 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.

The move has been reported for weeks now, though Phoenix needed prior trades to successfully process before their deal with Charlotte could become finalized.

This marks the end of an era with Allen/O'Neale sent packing while the Suns hope Bridges' presence in the interior can help solidify their power forward spot.

What Suns GM Said After Miles Bridges Trade

In an official statement by the team, Suns general manager Brian Gregory offered the following words:

“Miles has established himself as a highly productive player whose game continues to evolve,” said Gregory.

"His elite athleticism, strength and versatility allow him to impact the game on both ends of the floor. He embodies the grit, competitiveness and work ethic that fit our identity, and we’re excited to welcome him to Phoenix.

"We also want to thank Grayson and Royce for the impact they made in Phoenix. Both played important roles in helping us build our foundation, and we appreciate everything they brought to our team. We wish them and their families all the best.”

Bridges will wear No. 22.

Bridges cements Phoenix's starting lineup entering the coming year, sliding into the power forward spot and joining forward Dillon Brooks on the wing. Mark Williams — who was re-signed this offseason — is back in the five-spot while Devin Booker and Jalen Green anchor the backcourt.

It's been a busy offseason for the Suns, handling in-house business first thanks to the re-signings of Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Williams. They also picked up the team option on guard Jamaree Bouyea.

Bridges is one of minimal outside additions brought to Phoenix, being joined by first-round pick (and Arizona Wildcats forward) Koa Peat and free agent guard Luke Kennard — who is expected to officially sign soon according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

More from the Suns' release on Bridges:

"Bridges (6’-7”, 225 pounds) averaged 17.1 points on 46.0% shooting, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 77 games for Charlotte last season. He knocked down three or more three-pointers in a career-best 29 games during the season, including a career-high-tying seven triples on Nov. 10 against the Lakers. Bridges scored 20-plus points 25 times with a season high of 35 points in a win over Toronto on Nov. 29.

"Bridges holds career averages of 15.9 points on 46.1% shooting, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 501 games, all with the Hornets. He has averaged 19.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 three-pointers per game over the last three seasons, one of just four NBA players to record at least these numbers in each of these categories during this time span. Originally the 12th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Michigan State University, Bridges was named Most Valuable Player in the Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star 2020."