Collin Gillespie Doesn't Care if You're Sleeping on The Suns

PHOENIX — Despite making the postseason with what many hope to be an improved roster, the Phoenix Suns appear to once again be overlooked entering a regular season.

Such is life when you don't have Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal next to Devin Booker, though the Suns pieced together a fairly strong roster under first-year head coach Jordan Ott. There's hope more continuity can leapfrog Phoenix to new levels in 2026-27.

The outside world will take more convincing, however. The Suns are still being slept on.

Guard Collin Gillespie, appearing on PHNX, says he couldn't care less:

"I don't look at any of that stuff," he said on PHNX Suns. "I don't know what the power rankings [say] or where we're rated I guess, I don't really know. I haven't looked at any of it but I don't really care. Obviously at the end of the day everybody has to tie their shoes, go out and play and see who's better."

Clip:

"I don't really care." 🗣️



Collin Gillespie isn't worried about the Suns being slept on AGAIN this season 🫡 pic.twitter.com/JbX7ibCWXm — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) August 28, 2026

Gillespie, as a bench presence, offers plenty of upside to help push the Suns to that next coveted level of reaching a top six playoff spot and avoiding the play-in tournament this coming season.

"It's a long season. I think last year we might have started 1-4 and it was like, 'Oh s--. Here we go.' But you find your identity throughout a season and you start to gel," Gillespie continued.

"Obviously newer guys, newer teammates, injuries, guys in and out [of the lineup] you kind of find your way throughout the season. I think I always go into just like become the best team you can by the end of the year and see where you're at at the end of the year and then go from there.

"I think every year you go into it, you have high expectations. You want to play well and want the team to be good."

Sledding is particularly tough in the West. While LeBron James did depart from the Los Angeles Lakers, the Suns still have to deal with top dogs in the San Antonio Spurs/Oklahoma City Thunder while the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves (among other teams) find themselves hungry to go deep in the postseason as well.

Another year with the same Suns' core mixed with fresh additions in Koa Peat and Miles Bridges just might see Phoenix usurp expectations once again, as it's clear the Suns aren't being taken seriously.