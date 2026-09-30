Devin Booker Reveals Key Change He Wants to Make for Suns This Season

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker recognizes there is room for growth for him as he enters his 12th NBA season.

In an interview on with the "Wolf and Luke Show" on Arizona Sports, Booker set an intriguing goal for how he wants to play this season.

"I think last year I could have done a better job of imposing my will from a scoring aspect even if teams are throwing junk defenses," Booker said. "I've been watching the film, even when teams are doubling, being able to attack it and still just put pressure on the defense.

"I don't want to take away the ability to play make and pass up a wide-open Collin Gillespie in the corner 3 or a wing 3. Trying to find that balance at different parts of the game has always been when I have it going, I have it going, but sometimes I fall into passing too much, and this year hopefully I fall into shooting."

“Sometimes I fall into passing too much and this year, hopefully, I fall into shooting too much.” - Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker (@DevinBook) on how he hopes to play this season. pic.twitter.com/bcH4ytvuMI — Wolf & Luke on Arizona Sports (@WolfandLuke) September 29, 2026

Booker was praised by his teammates and coach Jordan Ott last year for his unselfishness with the Suns not having a lot of playmakers, but it was clear at points he was not being aggressive enough with his shot, which was most notable during Phoenix's first-round playoff series where Booker averaged the third-most points per on the team as the Suns were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With one year in Ott's system under his belt, Booker, who has averaged over 25 points per game the last eight years, seems to feel a lot more comfortable and is also in a good place physically going into what will be his age-30 season.

"I love the game more than ever, and honestly my body feels better than it's ever felt going into a training camp," Booker said at media day Monday. "I think you you know as you get older, you learn new ways to train, new ways to take care of your body, and I've been a sponge to a lot of guys that have had success and played a lot of a lot of years in their career.

"I've been learning, fell in love with the game over and over again, and it's never been this much love, so I have fun with it every day. I'm blessed to be in this position, and I don't take it for granted."

Booker's teammates have also taken notice of how prepared he is for the upcoming season.

Jordan Goodwin named Booker as the player who has impressed him the most this offseason out of everyone on the team.

"I'd say Devin Booker. Every time I go to the gym, he in the gym. That just shows, man, your star player in there every day getting extra shots up," Goodwin said.

"I got to guard him the most in the open run, so I get a chance to see like the difference. Definitely got stronger than last year. Shooting the ball better than last year, already leading us more. I'm just impressed with him. Our leader doing this thing, so just gonna follow him."

Booker and the Suns play their first preseason game next Monday against the Detroit Pistons.