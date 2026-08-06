Dillon Brooks' Contract Well Worth The Price for Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX — The ink is still drying on Dillon Brooks' three-year, $73 million extension with the Phoenix Suns, and the takes are flying.

There's been plenty said on Brooks, the money he's making and how Phoenix ultimately came out of negotiations. Those conversations are sure to continue as we approach the abyss that is the last stage of the NBA offseason.

ESPN gave the Suns a B- for the extension, and out of all the opinions, theirs is likely the most fair:

What ESPN Said on Dillon Brooks Extension

Zach Kram: "Phoenix is keeping him around for a few years longer, at a fairly reasonable price. Brooks is entering the last year of a four-year, $86 million contract that accounted for about 15% of the salary cap per season; his new three-year extension projects to make up about 13% of the salary cap each season until 2029-30.

"From the pure perspective of his on-court value, Brooks doesn't project to be worth that much money, given his age -- this extension covers his age-32 to 34 seasons, when he'll likely be in the decline phase -- and unimpressive advanced statistics. He has never been an efficient scorer, with a below-average true shooting mark in every season of his career.

"But given his cultural fit and leadership responsibilities in Phoenix -- and the fact that the rising salary cap means a $24.3 million average salary will account for such a manageable portion of it -- this extension makes a lot of sense for the Suns. It's not as team-friendly as some of Phoenix's other deals this summer, such as bringing back Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin, but it might have a greater impact nonetheless because of Brooks' more prominent role on the team."

Why We Agree

Brooks' value can't be found on a spreadsheet, and most nights it won't be contextualized on a box score.

It's fair to say the Suns simply wouldn't have been the team they were last season without Brooks, for a number of reasons.

Yes, his career-high 20.2 points per night was notable. However it was the unique blend of defense, toughness and hustle mentality Brooks helped uphold with his teammates in head coach Jordan Ott's first season.

Not to mention, Brooks was mostly available through the early and middle stages of the regular season to steady the ship while Jalen Green and Devin Booker dealt with their respective injuries.

As for the money, Brooks' 13% portion of the cap isn't really eye-opening when looking at the big picture. In a vacuum is the money ideal? Not quite.

But basketball isn't played in a vacuum — the Suns play at Mortgage Matchup Center, and Brooks' value there to fan, teammates and coaches was worth the price of his extension.