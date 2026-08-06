Dillon Brooks Sends 1-Word Message After Suns Contract Extension

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns finally put pen to paper on a new contract extension for forward Dillon Brooks.

Brooks reportedly struck a deal with Phoenix for a three-year, $73 million contract extension to remain in the desert for the foreseeable future.

Brooks, taking to Instagram after the news broke, offered a one-word response:

We'll forgive Brooks for forgetting the hypen between re-up, though the overall sentiment remains.

Brooks has been crucial for the Suns in their quick turnaround. While it's tough to overlook others such as head coach Jordan Ott and star guard Devin Booker, Brooks was equally as instrumental in Phoenix's push to the postseason in 2025-26. His scoring (a career high) blended with his toughness on defense and tone-setting on a nightly basis elevated teammates and fans at Mortgage Matchup Center.

That should again be the case moving into the future, where the Suns will rely on Brooks to continue elevating his game while also providing that same nightly intensity.

Extending Brooks was always in the plans after acquiring him in the Kevin Durant trade last summer with the Houston Rockets. His play last season only re-emphasized the Suns' belief in what they could be with him in the lineup.

"Dillon represents everything we talked about. When I talk about culture and identity and toughness and care and work ethic, that's Dillon Brooks," Suns owner Mat Ishbia said during the regular season.

"Dillon Brooks made a massive jump. A lot of people talk about his offense, and he made a massive jump, and he earned that. He's in early, he stays late, he comes in after the games and shoots comes in the night, morning, before the games. This is in the playoffs. This is before the season. This is in the middle of season.

"You get what you deserve in life. You earn it, and he earned it."

It was always the right move to extend Brooks. You can read more about that here.

Brooks' "villain" persona now lives in the desert through the 2029-30 season. He's set to be 35 when he fits a scheduled free agency and received roughly a $3 million per season raise from his prior contract. His deal is also fully guaranteed.