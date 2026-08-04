Dillon Brooks Fire Shot at Lakers After LeBron Leaves

PHOENIX — Name a rivalry better than Phoenix Suns star Dillon Brooks vs. anybody.

That used to be Brooks vs. the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James, though after losing James, Brooks believes the Lakers aren't going to do much of anything ahead of the 2026-27 season.

"Oh, Lakers are sweet," said Brooks on a stream with Neon.

"They're so sweet. They're about to get... if Luka [Doncic] don't average 40 [points per game they're cooked]."

Full clip:

Dillon Brooks called the Los Angeles Lakers “SWEET” after losing LeBron James 😳



“if Luka doesn’t average 40… *laughs*” pic.twitter.com/2q1GxJSgcd — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) July 31, 2026

Brooks hasn't been shy on talking trash and making his opinion heard, though some thought he might have taken it easy on the Lakers since LeBron left, who he was critical of after James departed for the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason.

"I think he's doing everything he can to get a last little ring," said Brooks.

As for the Lakers, they're entering a post-James era with Doncic and Walker Kessler, Austin Reaves + more on the roster. They're not expected to be championship contenders like they previously were with James, though they should still be competitive nonetheless.

Perhaps that opens the door for the Suns, who re-signed their primary free agents this offseason after a postseason appearance. With the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers hovering in play-in tournament territory, Phoenix could bring home their first Pacific Division title since the 2021-22 season.

As for Brooks, he's still hoping to land a new extension with the Suns ahead of what will be the final year of his current contract. When speaking with reporters this offseason, key Suns decision-makers were adamant they wanted Brooks in the desert long-term.

"He cares, and he leads. And when he speaks, people listen because he puts in the work," Suns owner Mat Ishbia told reporters at the team's end of season press conference.

"... I love Dillon Brooks. Excited for him to continue to be here and be a huge part of our organization."

With a new deal in hand, Brooks would stay in the Valley for a few more years, which would be sure to bring more memorable moments — especially against Doncic and the Lakers.

That does appear to be a pivotal priority for the Suns, though an exact date for when Brooks will be inked still remains unknown.