Dillon Brooks Extension Should Be No-Brainer for Suns

PHOENIX — Dillon Brooks was at the helm of the Phoenix Suns' turnaround, and this summer, he's set to reap some of those rewards.

Brooks initially arrived last offseason in the blockbuster deal that sent him and Jalen Green to the Suns in exchange for Kevin Durant. The Suns believed they were getting a tough, hard-nosed defensive player — though Brooks reshaped expectations personally and for the team during the 2025-26 season.

He averaged nearly 21 points per game and was a massive part of the team's hustle and physicality on a nightly basis. While stars such as Jalen Green and Devin Booker suffered from injuries earlier in the regular season, Brooks helped steady the ship before suffering a fractured hand towards the end of the year.

He bounced back in time for the postseason, and though the Suns were swept out of the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooks is part of a bright future in Phoenix.

This summer, the organization will have the opportunity to extend Brooks' contract, as he's entering the final year of his deal.

ESPN's Bobby Marks predicts the Suns will extend him for just shy of the maximum deal allowed:

"Offensively, Brooks averaged more than 20 points per game for the first time in his career. With one year left on Brooks' contract, Phoenix can offer an extension of up to four years and $125.4 million," Marks wrote.

"The next contract: Brooks will sign a new contract but at less money than the maximum allowed."

Brooks made $22.1 million this past season and is set to make $20.9 million this coming year. A good number for Brooks, assuming the Suns give him a slight pay bump, might just be around the $25 million per season mark.

He just turned 30 this year, so that might play just a bit of a role in the financials of what Phoenix wants to offer — though it shouldn't drastically alter anything.

The Suns have previously committed themselves to getting something done with Brooks.

"He cares, and he leads. And when he speaks, people listen because he puts in the work," Suns owner Mat Ishbia told reporters at the team's end of season press conference. "... I love Dillon Brooks. Excited for him to continue to be here and be a huge part of our organization."

Brooks, by all measures, is a no-brainer to bring back to Phoenix for the long haul.