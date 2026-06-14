Former Suns Finally Earn First NBA Championship With Knicks

PHOENIX -- Five years after making the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns and two teams later, former fan favorite Mikal Bridges in now an NBA champion after his New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Former Suns guard Landry Shamet, who joined Phoenix following the 2021 championship appearance, also showed steady improvement with New York and played a big role off the bench to help the Knicks win their first championship since 1973.

Bridges, who averaged 10.4 points in the Finals, and Shamet, who averaged 6.8 points across the five games, were two of several examples on the Knicks of how everyone starring in their role can eventually lead to an NBA championship.

Mikal Bridges is an NBA Champion. 🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/b5g0dkuoXM — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 14, 2026

Mikal Bridges Reflects on NBA Championship

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) arrives at the arena before game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Knicks faced a lot of criticism for trading five first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Bridges, who originally was traded to Brooklyn from the Suns as part of the package for Kevin Durant, two summers ago, but it proved to be well worth it with a championship to show for it now even after Bridges went through a lot of up and downs in his first two years in New York.

"Just very grateful, but yeah like f--- them (picks)," Bridges said postgame. "The times I been struggling, I know the fans were on me. The thing is about me, like I want to always be better, so whatever, how they feel, I always want to be better.

"I just hope I'm still here and can continue just to keep that edge and keep pushing me, because if they strongly believe that we have a chance every year, and they really strongly believe they need me to be better, I'm already thinking that. So, I appreciate the tough love.

"I know some fans might be a little bit crazier than others, but the ones that truly care and want be better, don't stop now, just keep pushing me. I know sometimes I'll struggle this and that, but just know I'm gonna keep working, and if they keep, egging me on and talking a little s---, that's alright. I'm, I'm pretty tough. I'll be alright."

"F--- THEM PICKS!" 😭



Mikal Bridges after becoming an NBA Champion with the Knicks 😂 pic.twitter.com/loudlme0z3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2026

Bridges knew better than anyone else that the series wasn't over when New York won the first two games because of what happened in the 2021 NBA FInals with Phoenix, and the whole team locked in to eventually get the job done, as the Knicks finished the last 16 games of the postseason with an incredible 15-1 record.

Bridges and Shamet both took unique journeys to get to New York and had some tough moments while on the Knicks, but now can both says they persevered through it all and are NBA champions.