Mikal Bridges Sends Clear Message After Living Through Suns' 2-0 NBA Finals Collapse

PHOENIX -- Mikal Bridges knows better than anyone on the New York Knicks that being up 2-0 in the NBA Finals does not mean the series is close to over.

Back in the 2021 NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns, Bridges powered the Suns to a Game 2 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks to help them go up 2-0 with 27 points and seven rebounds.

Then, the Suns lost four games in a row and Bridges struggled to show the same aggressive mindset he did in the first two games, scoring in single digits in three of the four losses.

Bridges clearly does not want a repeat of this situation, as he looked very intense and locked in during his postgame interview after recording 20 points, six rebounds and six assists in the Knicks' 105-104 Game 2 victory over the San Antonio Spurs last night.

"0-0 man, f------ keep playing, sorry ... Desperate. That's it, man," Bridges said to ESPN's Inside the NBA postgame. "Take this rest. We got two days, take a break, do whatever you gotta do to get ready for this next game, but keep going out there and don't stop. We got nothing but the offseason, man. Keep pushing. Leave everything on that court."

Shaq "2 games to go…what are you thinking right now?



Mikal "0-0 man. Fking keep playing–sorry



Shaq "Go ahead you can curse



Mikal "Desperate. Thats it man…Got 2 days, take a break…but dont stop. Got nothing but the offseason man. Keep pushing. Leave everything on that court" pic.twitter.com/xaF0MLqice — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 6, 2026

The Knicks are in a little bit of a different scenario than Bridges found himself on the Suns, as they will now head back home for Games 3 and 4 and are also riding a historic 13-game winning streak.

Still, Bridges has his last trip to the Finals with the Suns etched into his mind as he looks to learn from it and try to help the Knicks win their first championship since 1973.

"I think just being here before, knowing how it's going to be. Just a lot of experience, knowing how much effort you need to give every single moment," Bridges said. "Same situation up 2-0, and I got to be able to talk to these guys and just keep level-headed and keep playing desperate."

"I think just being here before, knowing how it's going to be. Just a lot of experience, knowing how much effort you need to give every single moment."



Mikal Bridges talks about how his prior NBA Finals experience is helping him now with the Knicks: pic.twitter.com/135WNuGAvb — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 6, 2026

The experience Bridges has already displayed throughout the postseason shows just how much he learned from his time with the Suns and in his first playoffs with New York last season.

Now, he will have the chance to prove that New York trading five first-round picks for him was officially worth it and try to give the Knicks a different result than last time he was in the Finals with the Suns.