Former Suns Fan Favorite Announces Retirement from Basketball

PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee announced his retirement from basketball in a long message on social media today.

Lee posted a video of his highlights on Instagram with the caption:

"A Story of Adversity and Comebacks

"What wasn’t shown in these clips were all the injuries, the surgeries, hours on hours of rehab, tough days, and convincing my body that chasing the dream is worth the pain that comes with.

"But what you do see is hope, belief and determination in full action! Me always betting on myself when many didn’t. Knowing that if there is a will, there is a way and you are capable of doing anything in this world.

"I appreciate all of my coaches, teammates, athletic trainers, co-workers that I’ve came across in my career. I hope that I was able to make a positive impact on your lives as you have on mine!

"This game has meant everything to me, so much that I put my body through the wringer over the course of the last 15 years…but that time has come to an end. I am grateful for this body that has helped me make so many of my dreams come true despite all that is has been through. Now, this same body will get to throw my kids in the air, run around and shoot hoops in the backyard with them.

"The journey that I’ve had is one that I would do all over again, if I ever had the opportunity. The dream was never the NBA, I thought it was so far-fetched but God had His own plans for me that was beyond my dreams and I am thankful.

"Lastly, I want to thank my family. My mother who believed in me before I ever did. Who was with me through every single up and down. I can never thank you enough. To my wife and kids, thank you for always being there and continuing to be my why and reason when I thought there wasn’t one. I love yall more than anything. On to the next chapter."

Lee was a fan favorite during his time with the Suns from 2022-25 and stayed true to the team even while battling a very tough knee injury that sidelined him the entire 2023-24 season.

The Suns were the last team Lee played for in the NBA as he went overseas to play in Israel after going unsigned last offseason.

After a decorated college career at Drexel and Louisville, Lee played for the Atlanta Hawks (2017-18) and with his brother-in-law Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors (2018-22) before joining the Suns.

The sharpshooter did not play much during his final year in Phoenix, but was one of the best shooters in the league in his first season with the team in 2022-23, averaging 8.2 points while shooting 44.5% from 3 across 74 games during that year.

He always showed great appreciation to the fans when he was with the Suns and was a great veteran leader even while he was going through rehab for his knee injury.

Now, the 33-year-old calls it a career after triumphing a lot of adversity during his basketball journey.