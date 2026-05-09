Charles Barkley Sounds Off on Suns Star Devin Booker

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move into another offseason with chatter around star guard Devin Booker.

Booker and the Suns were swept out of first-round play by the Oklahoma City Thunder after a wildly successful regular season. Even after shattering expectations, Booker is still receiving some flack for the early exit.

Such is life for Booker, though the latest person to do so is Suns legend Charles Barkley.

“Devin Booker is the best player on the team, and he should never defer to anybody,” Barkley said on Arizona Sports. “Even when you lose, when you’re a star, you have to make sure (that you) hold up your end of the bargain, and he did not.”

Barkley also added, “He’s got to be Devin Booker All-Star. Those other guys aren’t All-Stars.”

Booker has been heavily criticized for his postseason performance, with many wanting him to impose more of his will on the court rather than trying to make the best basketball play.

Fortunately, for Booker, the only opinion that matters is the man signing his checks in Suns owner Mat Ishbia, who seems to be a big fan:

“Devin Booker is everything that we want here in Phoenix as a leader, as the star player in the community, on the court, off the court, people don’t realize the gravity he brings to a basketball game," Ishbia said at his end-of-season press conference.

"I can go through all (the) details, but the truth is, Devin Booker is a winner and he cares and does all the little things that maybe the normal eyes don’t see and catch.”

Booker inked a historically massive two-year extension last offseason, which only adds to the pressure to perform moving forward.

With a big step forward in 2025-26, it will be interesting to see how the Suns are able to improve the talent on their roster with Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks already next to Booker.

Regardless of Barkley or anybody else's thoughts, Booker believes this past season was one to build off:

"I think it was a good step forward for all the young guys, just to see the preparation that goes into it, and no better test than the defending champs," Booker said. "You realize how every possession matters, every moment matters, and it's something to build on going into next year.

"Make sure all the young guys are still watching the playoffs, even though we're not in it, and visualizing them being on the floor, in them spots. So we have a lot to learn (as) a young team, but the quicker you can speed up that process, the better."