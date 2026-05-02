How Jordan Ott Really Impressed Suns His First Season

The first year of the Jordan Ott experiment in Phoenix was a massive success.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia had seen plenty of coaches come and go since taking over just a few years ago. Monty Williams, Frank Vogel and Mike Budenholzer all were fired within three years, setting up Ott to be the fourth man in as many seasons entering 2025-26.

After moving off Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal with little future assets to claim, Ott's task was tall — especially as a rookie head coach.

Yet Ott's brilliance mixed with roster construction helped completely flip the narrative in the desert, zooming past low win totals to a postseason appearance.

Impressive? To eyes such as yours and mine, surely. To owner Mat Ishbia, who spoke with reporters at his end-of-season press conference, he says he knew what Ott was capable of.

"So I don't know if it impressed me, because I knew it. I know how this man works. He's earned everything he's gotten in his career. He deserves that, and he outworks everyone," Ishbia said of his work ethic.

"When we lose a game. What was it last Saturday? He's in here that night watching film, nine o'clock — this man works. You know, you get what you deserve in life, and he's earned it, and his work ethic. So I won't say it impressed me, because I kind of knew it. But what impresses me is that he's consistent with it, and it's not like when we're winning, he's not in there as much, and we're losing he's not in there more. He's consistent with out-working everybody.

"His mentality is, 'I'm gonna be the best coach I can be every day, and I'm gonna get better the next day.' Analytically, relationship-wise with the players, there's so many pieces to it. Yeah, he was here this morning before I got here, and we spent time together with him and B.G. [Brian Gregory] and Josh [Bartelstein], for hours already this morning. Most coaches are golfing or going doing what they're doing. That's not what J.O. is about."

Ott still has some growing pains, but such is life with any rookie head coach. With some key pieces that not only are talented but have helped shape a culture, there's hope Ott will only continue to grow in his current seat and elevate the Suns to playoff wins, not just appearances.

"Jordan Ott was the obvious choice," Ishbia continued.

"And I think you've seen that. I think the players knew it right away. The assistant coaches and the league sees it now too. And so I'm extremely proud of that, extremely proud of what he's done. And you don't have to be the popular choice to be the right choice. And Jordan Ott's been that."