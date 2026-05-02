Suns Owner Makes One Thing Clear: No 'Silly' Moves Coming

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns seemed to have learned from past mistakes.

Many owners would be tempted to make drastic changes to what the Suns' current roster holds after surprising most this season and making an improbable run to the playoffs.

In fact, owner Mat Ishbia pulled the trigger on a massive trade just years ago that dismantled a core to acquire Kevin Durant and further Bradley Beal. The swing at the plate was a massive miss.

Yet the Suns were able to quickly fix their mistakes this summer and assembled what would eventually become a playoff team.

Ishbia, speaking with reporters at his end of season press conference, says nothing silly is coming this summer in terms of roster construction.

"The big focus is continuity. Having a year where we have the same coaching staff, most of the same players and also a team where I think the players are going to get better, you know, I think JO [Jordan Ott] wasn't hired till early June last year and then we didn't make a lot of trades and draft [picks] — we didn't have our team together till July," Ishbia said.

"We have five full months right now. And so I think what you're asking though, is, I believe this team is good enough to compete, as long as we have continuity and player development. Of course let's have the health go a little bit more in our favor. Can we win more games? Can we win a playoff series? Can we continue to build in the direction of a championship program? That's what we're going to focus on. And so do we take calls about opportunistic trades and ideas? Of course we do.

"However, our massive, massive lean is: I like this team. I like where we're going. I like the direction of the organization. I like the culture that we've built. I like the identity that we have, and we're not going to do anything silly to mess that up. We're going to continue to lean in on that, and I think the fans will be proud of that, and we're going to continue to get better. We're going to build something special for years to come here in Phoenix, and I think this was the foundational first year."

That's probably for the best, as the Suns are much better targeting players who better fit their current constructed team rather than dismantling key pieces for big names yet again.

How exactly Phoenix can go about that remains to be seen, though it doesn't appear anything drastic is on the horizon.