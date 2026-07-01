How Suns Have Quietly Won Free Agency So Far

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could not have asked for a much better free agency period so far.

Phoenix wasn't expected to make a big splash during free agency, instead prioritizing its own free agents and then was eventually able to free up more money in the trade for Miles Bridges for an outside free agent deal, which it found with veteran sharpshooter Luke Kennard.

The result was four long-term, team-friendly deals that allowed the Suns to remain under the second apron and lock in key players for the next few seasons.

Before even hitting the open market, Collin Gillespie agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal, then Jordan Goodwin was locked down with a three-year, $19 million contract and finally Mark Williams got a three-year, $38 million deal.

In the first day of free agency, Phoenix got the best pure shooter on the market in Kennard on a two-year, $13 million contract.

All these contracts show just how effective the Suns' system is at attracting players, developing them and then making them want to stay, even if it is on a team-friendly deal.

Luke Kennard — 2/year, $13 Million

Mark Williams — 3/year, $38 Million

Jordan Goodwin — 3/year, $19 Million

Collin Gillespie — 4/year, $48 Million



Value signings from the Phoenix Suns this offseason. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UdkAzSxUJ8 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 1, 2026

Once these transactions are finalized, the Suns will have 11 players signed through at least the 2027-28 season with extensions still expected to come for Dillon Brooks and Bridges, which is an impressive navigation of salaries given that they are still paying Bradley Beal $19.383 million per year in dead money through 2030.

Although the trade for Bridges was a little bit puzzling, the Suns built a clear identity and culture in just one season, which the players fully bought into, and the result is now these free-agency deals that keep key players in Phoenix for the long haul even if they could have earned more money elsewhere.

Keon Ellis $9M annually

Jordan Goodwin $6.3M annually

Jose Alvarado $4.9M annually



This was the hardest group of players to make contract projections for and they all received various figures. https://t.co/GTftBusl0U — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) July 1, 2026

Owner Mat Ishbia and general manager Brian Gregory stressed continuity heading into the offseason, and these moves reflect that the players are bought into this notion as well.

"Our massive, massive lean is: I like this team. I like where we're going. I like the direction of the organization. I like the culture that we've built. I like the identity that we have, and we're not going to do anything silly to mess that up," Suns owner Mat Ishbia said in his end-of-season press conference.

"We're going to continue to lean in on that, and I think the fans will be proud of that, and we're going to continue to get better. We're going to build something special for years to come here in Phoenix, and I think this was the foundational first year."

The Bridges' trade contradicts Ishbia's statement a little bit, but Ishbia and Gregory are holding true to their word in terms of these free agency deals.

Other teams have committed a lot of money to outside free agents, but the Suns had a clear vision and plan they executed with retaining players, bringing in Kennard and preserving money at the same time.