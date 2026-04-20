How Suns Star Dillon Brooks Earned an Extra $1 Million

PHOENIX – Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks is a million dollars richer.

Money isn't exactly a problem for Brooks, who is on a four-year, $86 million deal that runs through the end of next season. However, it's always good to earn a little extra coin wherever you can, and Phoenix's run to the postseason did just that for him.

Brooks earned an extra $1 million by the Suns reaching the playoffs, according to NBA analyst Bobby Marks. This was initially deemed an unlikely bonus.

With Phoenix reaching the playoffs, Dillon Brooks has earned a $1M bonus.



The bonus was deemed unlikely before the season because Phoenix did not reach the postseason last year. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) April 18, 2026

Brooks' presence on the Suns has been incredibly vital this season for Phoenix, who has shocked the basketball world through their run to the first round of playoff action. Though they're not likely to upset the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix's season can still be celebrated as a success.

It's difficult to ignore the impact Brooks has had, as a career high in points per game mixed with his tone-setting tenacity has helped flip the script in the desert.

This was perfectly captured by Brooks in a recent penned article for The Player's Tribune:

"When guys get traded, they always say, 'This is the perfect fit.'" said Brooks.

"I’d be bulls---- if I said I knew it at the time. But I damn sure know it now. Phoenix is my spot. I want to set the culture here for 20 years. I want to retire a Sun."

The Suns now feel as if they have a solid and exciting core to build into the future with as Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Brooks are exciting options that unfortunately never got to gel much this season due to injuries.

It's been an injury-filled season for Phoenix's entire roster, which stretches to Brooks after he missed just over a month with a fractured left hand. Prior to that, however, Brooks was a consistent presence to help steady the Suns' ship as faces were constantly in and out of the lineup.

You can't put a price on the impact Brooks has made in Phoenix, though whatever that number ends up being, you can add a few commas to it now thanks to the Suns' run to the playoffs.