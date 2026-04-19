Suns Reveal Game 1 Starters vs Thunder

It's nearly time for the Phoenix Suns' playoff run to begin.

Game 1 of their first round matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder is set for a 12:30 PM MST tip at Paycom Center, and the odds are undeniably stacked against Phoenix as festivities begin.

While the Suns have played OKC tough at various points through the regular season, the defending NBA champions are highly expected to breeze through Phoenix and advance to the second round.

Suns coach Jordan Ott is hoping to flip that script. Here's Game 1's starting lineup for Phoenix:

Suns Starters vs Thunder

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Jordan Goodwin

Dillon Brooks

Oso Ighodaro

The Suns ruled out starting center Mark Williams ahead of game time due to a left foot injury. Grayson Allen was also questionable but he is good to go with a hamstring injury.

Phoenix did take home two wins against this Thunder team in the regular season, though their second victory came on the final day of the regular season where both teams sat their starters and key players.

A team like the Thunder need no introduction for Phoenix, who the Suns are quite familiar with in terms of what they can do.

"Take care of it, that is the first thing, got to get a shot up. They are really good at just taking it from you and then turning that into offense, that is one key. For us, defensively, it is just how you guard the basketball. They do a really good job at just manipulating space, whether it is with a cut, or some type of screening action just to open up space. It is just different on how they clear space," Ott said earlier in the season when evaluating the Thunder.

"Then with the amount of shooting they have with the fiveout offense, it is how much space can we take off on our help defense. Then get a great contest, hold them to one possession and try to win the possession game. It is for 48 minutes, they do a great job. Their initial thrust got us obviously in the last game, it is going to be for 48 minutes. They have no let up, they bring guys off the bench, they run their system, take starters out and bring some of those guys back in with the second unit. It is going to be all 48 minutes.”

OKC is poised to handle business. Can the Suns change that narrative?