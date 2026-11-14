Insider Downplays Suns Trade Rumors Involving Jalen Green, Dejounte Murray

PHOENIX -- After a rocky start to the season, trade rumors have been swirling around Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green over the past couple of days.

The noise got even louder Friday when New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray requested a trade, and different reports indicated mutual interest between the Suns and Murray.

However, Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported on X that Phoenix has not been talking with New Orleans as of right now.

"The Phoenix Suns have had no conversations with the New Orleans Pelicans regarding Dejounte Murray at this time," Gambadoro said. "They have not checked in with them and are not calling around. The thought of trading for a PG had a lot to do with unlocking the best version of Devin Booker but Book has played some of his best basketball in years last 4-5 games and the Suns have won 4 of 5. Plus Collin Gillespie would likely be the starter if they ever made a change unless it was for a proven veteran.

"The Suns biggest problem is defensive rebounding right now not point guard. The connection between Murray's agent Rich Paul and Mat Ishbia is the main reason this has come up. They are friends and Paul has several clients on Phoenix. This is not to say the Suns won't explore trading Jalen Green at some point but I would expect that would be down the road."

The Phoenix Suns have had no conversations with the New Orleans Pelicans regarding Dejounte Murray at this time. They have not checked in with them and are not calling around The thought of trading for a PG had a lot to do with unlocking the best version of Devin Booker but Book… — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) November 13, 2026

Although Gambadoro said Phoenix's biggest problem is defensive rebounding, he also shut down trade speculation surrounding the Suns and Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who ranks second in the NBA in rebounds per game.

"I would not expect the Phoenix Suns to be interested in Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis - his salary is way too high and they have Oso (ighodaro)/(Khaman) Maluach and eventually Mark Williams will be back. So I would Reaper this and say no," Gambadoro posted.

What's Next For Suns, Jalen Green Amid Trade Rumors

Even if Green isn't traded anytime soon, this is not a good situation to be in for either him or the Suns (5-6) only 11 games into the season.

With Green already struggling to fit into his role with the Suns, these rumors could further hurt his confidence and put him in an uncomfortable position.

Phoenix might have no choice but to move him to the bench sooner rather than later in favor of Gillespie or Jordan Goodwin to try to fix its starting lineup struggles.

The Suns showed last year that they could win without Green, who appeared in just 32 games because of injuries, while Gillespie and Goodwin both got starting experience last year amid Phoenix's injury problems.

Whether a trade eventually materializes remains to be seen, but the Suns need some kind of change in the rotation, so moving Green into a bench role could be the best option they have in the meantime.