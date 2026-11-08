Suns Reveal Starting Lineup for Showdown vs Rockets

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will tip off shortly against the Houston Rockets in arguably their biggest game of the year to this point.

Phoenix (2-5) is coming off a big 117-104 victory over the Orlando Magic Thursday that snapped a four-game losing streak and will now face a Rockets team (7-2) that ranks second in the NBA in net rating (+10.4) and third in offensive rating (120.0).

Houston has won the last eight meetings between the two teams, and there is added motivation on both sides after the social media interaction between Kevin Durant, Mat Ishbia and Dillon Brooks last month and with the Rockets holding Phoenix's 2027 first-round pick.

Both teams have key players sidelined with Jordan Goodwin (right calf injury management) and Mark Williams (left shoulder surgery) notably out for Phoenix, while Clint Capela (right ankle sprain) and Steven Adams (right soleus strain) are out for Houston.

Suns' Starting Lineup vs. Rockets

After inserting Oso Ighodaro into the starting lineup in place of Khaman Maluach against Orlando, the Suns will stick with the same five to start the game tonight:

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

Miles Bridges

Oso Ighodaro

This group had a great first game together, and the Suns really liked the screening and connectivity that Ighodaro brought to the group.

Suns' Mindset Entering Game vs. Houston

The Rockets have been one of the best teams in the NBA so far, but are coming off a 10-point home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Houston has a lot of size, which could be problematic for a smaller Suns team, and its whole rotation is willing to attack and try to score.

Suns guard Miles Bridges was asked at shootaround earlier today what the biggest keys are going against the Rockets.

"Stopping Kevin Durant," Bridges said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Well, really stopping everybody. Just make them uncomfortable. When they're playing comfortable, they're very dangerous. So we want to keep them out the paint and stop them from getting open threes."

The Suns are 29th in defensive rating (121.4) heading into tonight, and they know they'll have their hands full against Houston.

"Definitely the size, and the way they've been shooting the basketball too," Suns coach Jordan Ott said pregame of the challenges the Rockets possess. "They have a little bit of everything offensively and defensively. They've been elite so far this year.

"It's always the glass with them off of the rebounding. Then defensively, they have such great one-on-one on-ball defenders. Trying to keep them out of the action the best we can, and then trying to win the possession game because again they rebound so well on both ends."

Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 7 p.m. MST.