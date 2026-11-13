Report: Suns Registering Interest in Dejounte Murray After Trade Request

PHOENIX -- Only 11 games into the season, the Phoenix Suns could be on the precipice of a blockbuster trade.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported onn X:

"The Phoenix Suns have registered interest in New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray who has let it be known that he seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell me."

The Phoenix Suns have registered interest in New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray who has let it be known that he seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell me. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 13, 2026

This report came a short time after ESPN's Shams Charania reported Murray requested a trade from the Pelicans.

Murray has been publicly displeased with his role and perception so far in New Orleans. The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 13.4 points on 43.1% shooting, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals across nine games for the 4-8 Pelicans.

He was also just ruled out of tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a left ankle sprain and missed three games earlier this season due to personal reasons.

The most obvious trade candidate for the Suns would be Jalen Green, especially after The Athletic's Sam Amick reported earlier today that "the outside belief is that (the Suns) are motivated to swap Green for a proven point guard."

A one-for-on trade works straight up if the Suns send out Green, who is making $36.3 million this year, for Murray, who is making $32.8 million this season, although there could be other components.

Amick recently added to his report:

"According to a league source with knowledge of Dejounte Murray's situation, the Pelicans' guard has strong interest in joining the Phoenix Suns. His camp has been hopeful that a deal would materialize in which he would be swapped for Suns guard Jalen Green.

"Team sources on both sides recently insisted there had not been any talks between the teams about that deal. But that certainly could change."

What Dejounte Murray Would Add to Suns

The biggest concern with acquiring Murray is his injury history, which includes a right ACL tear earlier in his career and, most notably, a torn Achilles suffered on Jan. 31, 2025 that held him out until February of this year. He has only played 54 total games across three seasons in New Orleans.

The 30-year-old would bring more defense, rebounding and playmaking than Green, but he is also a below average shooter with a career 33.8% 3-point percentage.

Murray wouldn't solve all of the Suns' problems, but could fill the playmaking guard role next to Devin Booker better than Green has. Phoenix has really struggled to find any cohesion between Green, Booker, Dillon Brooks and Miles Bridges so far.

Murray is a one-time All-Star (2022 with the San Antonio Spurs) and has filled many different roles throughout his 10-year career that has spanned across the Spurs (2016-22), Atlanta Hawks (2022-24) and Pelicans (2024-26).

All signs suddenly point to Murray potentially becoming the Suns' new point guard after weeks of rumors, but a trade could take time to officially materialize.