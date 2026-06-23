Insider Highlights 6 Names Suns Want in 2026 NBA Draft
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The 2026 NBA Draft is near, and the Phoenix Suns are looking to add another young player capable of contributing right away while still holding development for the future.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro seems to have a pulse on exactly who the Suns are targeting.
Six players, according to Gambo, Phoenix covets during this draft — whether it be at their original No. 47 pick or a potential trade-up:
Baba Miller, F, Cincinnati
Miller was productive during his final college season, averaging a 13 point/10.3 rebound per game double-double with an impressive 7-1 wingspan.
However, he shot just 19% from deep at Cincinnati. He's not quite a shooter and thus his value resides lower than other prospects in the class. Think of him like a power forward/center that brings versatility to the mix.
Trevon Brazile, F, Arkansas
Brazile has an even bigger wingspan at 7-4, and as a power forward he averaged 1.6 blocks during his last year. His high motor, rim-running ability and 34.1% conversation rate from deep make him an attractive prospect.
Brazile is often described as sporadic offensively but posseses the energy/effort to stick in Jordan Ott's system.
Tyler Bilodeau, F, UCLA
Bilodeau shot 46.4% from three last season on 4.5 attempts per game for UCLA and is highly regarded as one of the better shooters in this draft.
While he's not quite known for his defensive prowess, the Suns just might be willing to take a risk on a player who could be the steal of the draft if his shooting translates.
Ja'Kobi Gillespie, G, Tennessee
The only guard on this list, Gillespie is undersized at 6-1 but makes up for it with strong ball-handling and overall complete offensive game.
Defensively, he may be targeted due to the size disadvantage he posseses but has the makings to be a fine bench guard.
His pro comp on NBADraft.net was Tyus Jones.
Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State
Jefferson projects as a typical post player on both sides of the ball with upside in terms of his defensive ability to guard different spots on the floor.
However, in terms of athleticism, it's not quite there for the Iowa State forward — though he seems to have most other boxes checked.
Dillon Mitchell, F, St. Johns
Mitchell makes his money on the defensive side of the ball, as he's considered one of the best on-ball defenders in the draft.
Yet where defense is his calling card, the offensive game doesn't quite follow outside of passing. There's next to virtually zero three-point prowess for a wing player, which in today's game might make him less than ideal.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!