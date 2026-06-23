Insider Highlights 6 Names Suns Want in 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is near, and the Phoenix Suns are looking to add another young player capable of contributing right away while still holding development for the future.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro seems to have a pulse on exactly who the Suns are targeting.

Six players, according to Gambo, Phoenix covets during this draft — whether it be at their original No. 47 pick or a potential trade-up:

Baba Miller, F, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) dunks the ball in the second half of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Utah Utes, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. Bearcats won 73-66. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller was productive during his final college season, averaging a 13 point/10.3 rebound per game double-double with an impressive 7-1 wingspan.

However, he shot just 19% from deep at Cincinnati. He's not quite a shooter and thus his value resides lower than other prospects in the class. Think of him like a power forward/center that brings versatility to the mix.

Trevon Brazile, F, Arkansas

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) shoots the ball over Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Brazile has an even bigger wingspan at 7-4, and as a power forward he averaged 1.6 blocks during his last year. His high motor, rim-running ability and 34.1% conversation rate from deep make him an attractive prospect.

Brazile is often described as sporadic offensively but posseses the energy/effort to stick in Jordan Ott's system.

Tyler Bilodeau, F, UCLA

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bilodeau shot 46.4% from three last season on 4.5 attempts per game for UCLA and is highly regarded as one of the better shooters in this draft.

While he's not quite known for his defensive prowess, the Suns just might be willing to take a risk on a player who could be the steal of the draft if his shooting translates.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, G, Tennessee

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) drives the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The only guard on this list, Gillespie is undersized at 6-1 but makes up for it with strong ball-handling and overall complete offensive game.

Defensively, he may be targeted due to the size disadvantage he posseses but has the makings to be a fine bench guard.

His pro comp on NBADraft.net was Tyus Jones.

Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives to the basket around Texas Tech Red Raiders forward LeJuan Watts (3) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Jefferson projects as a typical post player on both sides of the ball with upside in terms of his defensive ability to guard different spots on the floor.

However, in terms of athleticism, it's not quite there for the Iowa State forward — though he seems to have most other boxes checked.

Dillon Mitchell, F, St. Johns

Mar 14, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) reacts during the second half of the men's Big East Conference Tournament Championship game against the Connecticut Huskies at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mitchell makes his money on the defensive side of the ball, as he's considered one of the best on-ball defenders in the draft.

Yet where defense is his calling card, the offensive game doesn't quite follow outside of passing. There's next to virtually zero three-point prowess for a wing player, which in today's game might make him less than ideal.