Rumors Swirl as Suns Eye Potential NBA Draft Splash

It's draft day for all teams around the NBA — even if they don't have a first-round pick.

Rumors and speculation around the Phoenix Suns are ramping up for a potential draft night trade tonight into the first round. Phoenix currently only has their second-round pick (No. 47) in their grasp.

Yet a surprise run to the playoffs last season may have the Suns eying a more aggressive offseason than initially anticipated – which could include a trade-up into the first to acquire more talent to help winning now and in the future.

Many were curious when the Suns' official social media account posted information on how to watch the draft:

Why would admin post this? pic.twitter.com/pJdZG56ns2 — Mario (@Marionotbros2) June 23, 2026

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro believes the Suns will try and trade up — though that will come just a bit later in the beginning of the second round.

"I believe they will try to move up somewhere in the 30's," he said on X.

The Suns have already had a busy offseason, re-signing the likes of Jordan Goodwin and Collin Gillespie while Mark Williams appears to be next.

Yet it could be a fairly deep 2027 draft class that entices Phoenix to again make a jump into the first.

"The Suns have two first-round picks (2027 and 2033) they can trade on draft night. They previously talked about standing pat for the most part, but the Suns seeing such a deep and talented draft class might lead them to somehow acquire a first-rounder," said The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

Phoenix has been a fairly active team in terms of making draft day trades — you can view their recent history here .

NBA insider Jake Fischer also reported the Suns are looking to make a trade that will ultimately net them a first-round pick this year.

"Sources say Phoenix is talking trades that could net a first-round pick in this draft. The Suns are currently only guaranteed to make one pick next week: No. 47 in Wednesday's second round," he wrote.

The Suns are clearly a team that is looking to improve within the margins, as a massive trade (unlike the Miami Heat's monster deal to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo) is likely off limits.

The next best avenue is a way to package picks and players into a top draft pick tonight. If it happens largely remains to be seen, though there's obvious interest in Phoenix trying to do so.