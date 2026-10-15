Insider Says One Suns Guard Has Secured Roster Spot

PHOENIX — As the Phoenix Suns approach their final preseason game, their regular season roster and rotation continues to take shape.

Players will have one final opportunity to impress head coach Jordan Ott ahead of a massive regular season in the Valley, though one potential guard isn't at risk of being waived according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

"Based on what I have heard and the way he has played Jamaree Bouyea will earn the 14th roster spot for the Phoenix Suns," Gambadoro reported on X. "Bouyea had 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Ptr), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes last night. I do not expect the Suns to fill the 15th roster spot as they have quite a bit of flexibility for two-way players with Pat Spencer and Duop Reath."

Based on what I have heard and the way he has played

Jamaree Bouyea will earn the 14th roster spot for the Phoenix Suns. Bouyea had 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Ptr), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes last night. I do not expect the Suns to fill the 15th… — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) October 15, 2026

Bouyea joined the Suns last season on a two-way contract before having his deal converted to a standard two-year NBA contract late in the regular season.

"Being ready," Ott previously said of Bouyea. "I think just easier said than done, even in his time here with us, but all the work that probably goes into even getting here, just his background and where he's come from, fought his way to this spot, and then when he did get the spot.

"Especially there early, he really had a lot of pop for us. And then we start getting healthier and having different people in and out of our lineup, moved him in and out. So that's always a challenge in this league - to get into the league, but then when you are in the league, being ready for your next opportunity."

Last season, Bouyea appeared in 46 games — by far a career-high for the guard — and averaged 5.7 points and 1.8 assists per night.

The Suns have lost and added a few different players through the course of the offseason, though Bouyea's cemented his spot as a deep depth piece for Phoenix's bench to rely on if needed — especially when it comes to scoring.

Gambadoro's X post has led to some online speculation that forward Haywood Highsmith may be released if the Suns are keeping their 15th roster spot open. It's unknown at this time if Phoenix has any plans to do so.