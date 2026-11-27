PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns play host to the Dallas Mavericks tonight in NBA Cup action that doesn't exactly change circumstances for the group stage.

Entering the final night of group stage play, the Suns are eliminated from NBA Cup action while Dallas is the only team to have clinched a spot in the eight-team knockout stage. The Mavericks, with a win, could seal homecourt advantage — though those are the only circumstances that can change for either side tonight.

The Suns, tonight, are oddly -3.5 point favorites — though many are projecting a Mavericks win due to their size and rebounding advantage.

Dallas' 43.4 rebounds per night (15th) is middle of the pack, though Phoenix has largely struggled against teams.

"It's always the glass," Suns head coach Jordan Ott said earlier this week on his biggest concern moving forward.

"We're up against it every night. How do we find a way to offset the possession game because we're just getting crushed on the glass."

Specifically, allowing offensive rebounds is where Phoenix struggles on a nightly basis. Dallas ranks top ten in offensive boards per night.

That's been an area the Suns themselves have tried to highlight in recent weeks, especially with health back on their side.

"I always tell them, if they put two guys on me, that should be free rebound for y'all because they're going to have to put two guys on me and whenever they do that, it's not really me getting the rebound. As long as our team gets extra possessions," Suns big man Khaman Maluach said (h/t Duane Rankin).

The Mavericks do play at a much higher pace than the Suns, ranking top ten in pace while Phoenix is 21st.

In terms of injury report, the Suns only have Mark Williams listed out due to shoulder surgery. Meanwhile, Dallas has listed Dereck Lively (right foot surgery), Tarik Biberovic (heel bursitis), Sergio de Larrea (right knee sprain) and Tobi Lawal (right groin strain).

Kyrie Irving (left knee injury management) is questionable.

Tonight is the first matchup between the two sides. Phoenix and Dallas will also meet the day after Christmas in Dallas.