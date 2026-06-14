Insider Shuts Down 'Ridiculous' Suns, Ja Morant Trade Rumor

PHOENIX — Ja Morant to Phoenix trade rumors have filled the offseason, though one Suns insider is slamming the door.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro offered this on X when asked about the Morant-to-Phoenix train:

"Ridiculous. Take the Suns off the list. Not happening."

Ridiculous. Take the Suns off the list. Not happening. https://t.co/EAum3ChLV3 — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 11, 2026

This follows a report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, who also shut down said rumors:

"The Memphis Grizzlies are widely expected to trade two-time NBA All-Star and former 2019-20 Rookie of the Year Ja Morant this offseason. However, the Phoenix Suns, a rumored suitor for the star guard, do not hold interest in pursuing a trade for Morant, multiple league sources close to the matter told ClutchPoints."

Morant's trade value is at an all-time low, which some Suns fans suggest could be worth a swing at the plate. However, Phoenix has a few reasons to avoid Morant at this point in time.

There's hope Jalen Green can find his health and continue building on the flashes he displayed next to Devin Booker last season. Phoenix also probably won't be willing to take on cap hits of $42 and $44.8 million in salary the next two years - especially with Morant's noticable decline.

The Suns don't have many avenues to improve this offseason, and if they'll take a big swing at the plate, Morant feels like the least likely.

Teams can officially begin trading as of today, so it will be interesting to see where Morant ultimately ends up.

It just won't be in Phoenix.

That might be for the best, as the Suns are looking to continue their revamp of their culture on and off the court. For a variety of reasons, Morant likely isn't the top suitor to continue progress on both.

Phoenix has been intentional on the players they've brought in, and while Morant is one of the more exciting talents when he's at his best, that hasn't been the case for some time.