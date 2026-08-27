Is Jalen Green Really Suns’ Biggest Question Ahead of This Season?

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green will look to put his 2025-26 season behind him as he heads into the upcoming year after missing 50 games due to injury and struggling to find consistency shooting the ball as he worked his way back into the lineup.

Coach Jordan Ott's system proved to be successful for several unexpected players having career years, and there was a high likelihood this could have been the case for Green as well had he stayed healthy.

Now, the 24-year-old Green enters his second year with the Suns hoping to show his full potential of what he can bring to the table after Phoenix acquired him last summer as one of the highlight pieces of trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.

ESPN Highlights Jalen Green's Importance to Suns

ESPN feels Green could make or break the Suns' success this season, as Dave McMenamin wrote that Phoenix's biggest question is: "What is Green's fit with this team when he's healthy?"

McMenamin added:

"Initially viewed as the biggest piece in the trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, hamstring issues limited Green to just 32 games last season.

"Phoenix went 17-15 with him in the lineup as he struggled with efficiency (42.2% from the field, 31.3% from 3 with an assist-to-turnover ratio barely north of 1-to-1).

"If Green, 24, can stay healthy this season, second-year coach Jordan Ott will be challenged to juggle touches for him alongside (Miles) Bridges (13.5 FGA last season), (Dillon) Brooks (17.1 FGA) and franchise mainstay Devin Booker (18.7 FGA)."

ESPN's Zach Kram labeled Green as the Suns' biggest X-factor this season.

"Green's first season in Phoenix was one to forget, as he played just 32 games due to injury and averaged 17.8 PPG -- his lowest since his rookie season -- on a career-low true shooting percentage," Kram wrote. "Green should stay in the Suns' starting lineup for now, due in part to his contract ($36 million this season with a $36 million player option for 2027-28) and in part to his potential, but the 2021 No. 2 pick could be on thin ice.

"Gillespie and Goodwin re-signed with the Suns in free agency this summer, and Kennard joined the team. All three guards could be more natural fits with the rest of Phoenix's starters than Green."

Our Thoughts on Jalen Green

There's no doubt Green will be a key determining factor of success for the Suns this season, but the concerns surrounding his game play into a much bigger question of how the whole starting lineup will fit together after the addition of Bridges.

In Green's case, the Suns envisioned him being the first sub out of the starting lineup last year and then coming back in later in the first quarter to lead the bench unit, but it never really materialized with all the injuries.

This would be a perfect role for him in the 2026-27 season if the Suns can stay healthy, as he could be the No. 1 option playing with the bench unit and add a new layer of athleticism to this group.

There's also a chance for him to break out and have his best season yet if he can improve his consistency, efficiency and playmaking, which would elevate the Suns significantly and make him a great backcourt partner for Booker.

However, if Green doesn't pan out like the Suns envision, they have Collin Gillespie off the bench who proved he can make a huge impact with starters minutes last season.

The Suns showed they can win without Green last season, and all their other injuries made it tough for him to assimilate into a huge role when he returned, and if he's able to put all this behind him and perform well this year, it will be a huge boost for the team, but if not, they have other options at the guard spot.