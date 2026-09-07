'It's That Good': Eddie Johnson Says Suns Roster Has Exciting Upside

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are either set to disappoint or impress this coming season with little wiggle room between.

The Suns, after making a postseason appearance last year, made a few notable moves in trading up for Koa Peat in the 2026 NBA Draft before acquiring Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets in an attempt to bolster their interior presence.

We'll see how that bet unfolds over time, though expectations for the Suns appear to be all over the place.

Suns legend Eddie Johnson joined 12 News' Cam Cox and had some fairly glowing things to say about the team ahead of the 2026-27 season:

What Eddie Johnson Said

Cam Cox says he wouldn't be surprised if the Suns finished as a top five team in the West. Johnson agreed:

"I wouldn't be shocked. It [the roster] is that good. It's all predicated — I hate to do this — but it's all predicated on our young players. They had a long summer to get themselves right and I'm expecting all of them — all of them — to elevate their game to a level that's going to help out veterans," Johnson told Cox.

"Health is obviously important. We didn't have Jalen Green for a lot of the year last [year]. I am so really enthusiastic to see how he's going to be. We have the right coach, man. I think Jordan Ott is spectacular, and when you have Devin [Booker] and his continued growth and his leadership along with Dillon [Brooks], we have two tremendous leaders on this team.

"I've never seen a group of guys that has this much energy. Normally you have a few guys that push other guys, they don't have to push each other because they're all running 100 miles per hour. It's just good to see."

Full interview with 12 News:

Suns TV analyst Eddie Johson on 12Sports Locker Room

talking about his upcoming charity event benefiting Helping Hands for Single Moms with legends Julius Erving "Dr. J" and Larry Fitzerald.



Come for Dr. J & Fitz stories.. stay for Suns talk.

TICKETS: https://t.co/VPQLuEBfK3 pic.twitter.com/hTMoJPDT4E — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) September 7, 2026

Suns' Continuity Could Pave The Path

The Suns barely had any string of continuity last season, which was evident by Phoenix's star trio of Booker-Green-Brooks missing over 90 combined games due to injuries last season. Even then, the Suns were able to crack the play-in tournament.

Additions such as Luke Kennard should help replenish some of the three-point shooting lost in the trade that sent Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen packing to Charlotte this offseason.

There's questions, no doubt, though the Suns should be a fun bet once again under Ott's guidance.