Jalen Green Reacts to Saving Suns After Forgettable Performance

PHOENIX — Jalen Green wasn't a likely hero for the Phoenix Suns last night.

Not after his 5-25 shooting night, which included going 1-10 from three-point land and four free throws missed. Green even received boo's from the Suns' home crowd late in action.

Yet at the end of double overtime, one of the season's worst performances quickly turned around as Green nailed a corner three as the buzzer sounded to send Phoenix home with a 113-110 win.

Helluva effort and double OT win for the #Suns. Down Devin Booker, lose Dillon Brooks, lose Jordan Goodwin, rough game for Jalen Green… yet this team fights!



Grayson Allen and Collin Gillespie saved the day. Then Green went from getting booed to hitting the game winner! pic.twitter.com/Rc6F0xS5EC — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 22, 2026

“Every shot I take out there is something that I've made before. I was able to keep shooting and some went in, and it was rough. It was a rough night," Green told reporters after action.

"It's probably one of my worst shooting nights ever, but you're only as good as your last shot. So, I’m glad that game winner went in.”

That final play was iniitally drawn for Collin Gillespie, according to head coach Jordan Ott. Yet in-bounder Royce O'Neale quickly pivoted to Green in the corner.

Green notched his first game-winner as an NBA player while he's also battled a recurring hamstring injury through a vast majority of the season.

It's been frustrating for the Suns, and their fans — though it's weighed on the typically healthy Green as well.

“My team has been super supportive with it, the whole organization showing love, and just being there for me that's helped me on a lot of the days that was hard for me to even get up and get in the lab," said Green on his injury struggles.

"Mentally, it was a challenge. Still trying to find my rhythm with the guys, and they've been holding it down all season to get us to where we're at right now, to this important stretch of game, trying to just add what I can add, be myself, and get to the playoffs."

Green hasn't been the only one with injury struggles this season. Devin Booker's ruled out for the next week with his hip injury while the Suns have lost Dillon Brooks for an unknown amount of time with a reported broken hand.

The Suns play host to the Portland Trail Blazers today for the second night of a back-to-back.

”Some of the best fans. Even when I wasn't here, I would say, they always show up to here, loud. It's a good feeling when you know the cities behind you, night in, night out," Green said of playing at home.

"The fans are great here. I love them. They supported me through my injury. They've been great.”