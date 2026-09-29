Jalen Green Wanted to Take the Next Step — He Turned to a Suns Legend

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green is ready to put last season's injury-riddled season behind him as he enters his second year in the Valley.

At media day on Monday, Green said he spent his entire offseason in Phoenix as he worked to get back fully healthy after missing 50 games last year in large part due to a lingering hamstring injury.

He also added that he has been training with Suns legend and two-time MVP Steve Nash, who is a senior advisor for the Suns, to get ready for the 2026-27 season and detailed what he has learned from him.

"I think just the pacing, being able to read the game a little bit better," Green said. "Hearing from somebody of his caliber - two-time MVP, Hall of Famer - being able to sit down and actually watch a workout and critique you as you go, that sticks with you. Just being able to hear him, how he breaks the game down, how he sees it, helps a lot."

Training with Nash could signal Green is going to take on more of an initiator role for the Suns offense, and the Suns can finally map out exactly what they want from him after his injury last year.

"Twelve months ago we we had a plan going in place (for Green) the first practice and by practice three or four, that shifted ... and then he was close, he would come back, and then it would happen again," Suns coach Jordan Ott said. "Unfair to him for sure, the start of last season, that's one guy that we should really highlight his work ... He was here in the gym, and we challenged him.

"He knows exactly what we're asking of him. I think we did learn some things about him, especially after the All-Star break, when he got to play a little bit more consistent. But it was tough to get thrown in the fire, meaningful games in March, like we talked about. But then we got to see at times in the playoffs or play-in his ability to get a bucket, his ability to play make, his first step, his athleticism is needed for us for 82 games.

"We have to provide every opportunity for him to continue to grow because we have to forget how young he is in that experience. So that's been our goal over the summer, and he's done his part. He's been in the gym, and he'll take a massive step. You'll see his body is different. His understanding of how we want to play is different. I expect high things, good things from Jalen, and we'll continue to hold that high standard for Jalen Green."

In the 32 games Green played last year, he averaged 17.8 points but shot a career-low 31.3% from 3, as he tried to work his way back from injury while assimilating into the Suns system.

Now, Green knows Ott's system and what he has to do to create the greatest impact.

"We want to be able to get and run when we can. We want to get stops and really feed off the defensive side," Green said. "But just within our system, everything being on a string. Space being created, creating lanes to drive, creating good looks every time.

"But overall, just everybody moving together as one, and we understand what we need to do. And I think the system that Ott brings is a really good system for the team that we have, so it'll be good."

Green's teammates are also looking forward to what he is going to provide to the team after a disheartening season.

Dillon Brooks, who was traded from Houston to Phoenix last summer alongside Green, knows that the 24-year-old has a lot more that he can bring to the table and thinks the best is yet come for him.

"We definitely didn't see the Jalen Green that we know and seen play before," Brooks said. "That's obviously because of injuries. A hamstring injury is nothing to play with. Him going through that battle is going to make him an even better player that we haven't seen yet. I can't wait for him to get back to what he does best and play with that confidence so he can lead us to win games and ultimately be able to play at the best of his ability."