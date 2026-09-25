Ranking Top 5 New Suns, And The Impact They Can Have

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns prioritized keeping their key players around this offseason, but still made some notable moves to change up their roster.

With training camp right around the corner, the Suns have five newcomers who have a chance to make some solid contributions in the 2026-27 season.

Here's our rankings of Phoenix's five additions based on the projected impact they will have this season:

5. Pat Spencer

Mar 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) looks to shoot against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer was a surprise signing for the Suns on a two-way deal this offseason and gives them very strong depth as the third or fourth point guard alongside Jamaree Bouyea (who is a cut candidate) after playing a big role with the Golden State Warriors the past couple seasons.

If the Suns face injuries to any of their guards, don't be surprised if coach Jordan Ott turns to Spencer, who embodies what Phoenix is trying to do in terms of his hard-nosed, gritty playstyle and the fact he shot 35.7% from 3 last year, which included going 6-for-10 from deep to lead to a season-high 20 points against Phoenix on Feb. 5.

4. Duop Reath

Nov 21, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath (26) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reath will be competing for a roster spot in training camp, but has a clear role as Phoenix's third-string center after Mark Williams' injury if he leaves a good impression in camp.

He could have an even bigger responsibility if Khaman Maluach is unable to prove he is ready for major minutes and is a true stretch big (35.7% career 3-point shooter), which could make the Suns find unique ways to utilize him.

3. Koa Peat

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) shoots the ball against Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Suns clearly saw something in Peat in the pre-draft process, trading into the first round to select the hometown product with the 30th overall pick.

Although there are some questions of how Peat will translate to the NBA because of his old-school style of play and lack of a 3-point shot, he is a proven winner and competes hard on both side of the ball, which could make it hard for the Suns not to turn at him at some point, especially if they need to put pressure on the rim.

Right now, Peat is the third-string power forward on the depth chart behind Rasheer Fleming, but Phoenix has so many wings and forwards on its bench that Ott can pick and choose who he wants to play.

2. Luke Kennard

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unless he is unexpectedly outplayed by another reserve in training camp, Kennard looks to be locked in as part of the rotation once the season begins after signing a two-year deal with Phoenix in free agency.

The Suns will need Kennard's 3-point shooting off the bench after trading away Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, and they will hope to see an increase in his volume after he led the league in 3-point percentage last season.

If Kennard is able to get up more shots and build on the playmaking ability he showed with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, he could be a major piece for the Suns this season.

1. Miles Bridges

Feb 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Suns made a splash trade for Bridges despite his domestic violence history to be the team's starting power forward, so they seem to see clear value in what he can bring to the table.

Although the fit seems questionable given his overlap in being a ball-dominant scorer with Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, if Bridges is able to be a strong playmaker and 3-point threat offensively while taking on the challenge of guarding the other team's best players most nights, there is a path to him elevating the team's ceiling.