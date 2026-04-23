Jalen Williams Injury Could Leave Door Open For Suns

PHOENIX — As the Phoenix Suns return home for Games 3 and 4 of their first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the injury to Jalen Williams may change some dynamics of the series.

Williams left Game 2's win for OKC with a hamstring injury, and now ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania says the team will be without Williams for the next week:

"Thunder's Jalen Williams has sustained a Grade 1 left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis," Charania posted on X.

Injuries have unfortunately bit the Suns this series as well, as Phoenix has been without Mark Williams, Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin through their opening two losses.

Now, the door could potentially be opening for the Suns to catch a bit of momentum during their two-game stint at Mortgage Matchup Center. Game 3 is Saturday while Game 4 is Monday.

Williams, a key forward and piece of Oklahoma City's two wins against Phoenix, averaged 20.5 points, five assists and four rebounds in the opening round series.

Before the Thunder knew exactly what the injury was, Chet Holmgren was just hoping for the best.

"I don't want to see anybody in my life go through any type of health situation. I don't know what the situation is. I just know he didn't finish the game," he said. Williams left in the third quarter.

"I'm not medical staff. I don't know how to read or diagnose anything. So I'm not even trying to. I just know that he didn't finish the game. We always want him out there with us. I'm always wishing the best for everybody in my life. That includes him, but I don't really have any other information."

The Thunder likely will be fine without Williams against Phoenix, partly due to their lineup being so stacked from top to bottom and OKC's big 2-0 series lead.

However, Williams' absence is something Oklahoma City will have to adapt to on the fly, throwing off their typical postseason rotations. As a result, Phoenix may be able to find perhaps a few more holes and opportunities to expose the Thunder over the weekend, especially in Game 3 where the Thunder will be playing without Williams for the first time.

This isn't OKC's first go around without him, as the Thunder are 39-10 without him this year. However, in a playoff series against a feisty Suns squad, the sledding won't exactly be easier.