Kevin Durant Snubs Suns During All-Time Team Talk

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant's relationship soured towards the end of his tenure after such an exciting start.

Hop in the time machine and go back a few years: Durant just lands in the Valley shortly after owner Mat Ishbia takes over and joins forces with Devin Booker. After an unsuccessful stint in the postseason, the Suns added Bradley Beal and elevated themselves to true championship expectations.

To start the 2024-25 season, the Suns were hot out of the gates with a 9-2 record — and that's where things crumbled for Phoenix. A blend of injuries and disconnection plagued the organization, which ultimately landed Durant in Houston last summer.

Durant's never been shy on sharing his opinion — or taking shots — at teams he's previously been unsettled with. In a recent sitdown with Boardroom, that was the case with Phoenix.

When asked to name the best team — on paper — Durant name-dropped the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors. Unsurprising, of course, though his stint in Phoenix was obviously forgettable even for the player himself.

Clip:

KD reflects on the best team he’s ever played on and what winning a championship in Brooklyn would’ve meant.⁠ pic.twitter.com/s3WqBLDrpJ — Boardroom (@boardroom) August 27, 2026

While that Suns team doesn't compare to the talent Golden State had or maybe even the potential Brooklyn did, Phoenix legitimately carried championship aspirations for the first time since their run to the 2021 NBA Finals.

"I think we got all the pieces to be successful," Durant said his Suns introductory press conference.

"We got guys that have experienced what it's like to play in that final round. We got a champion [Suns GM James Jones] already that's overseeing us. Monty's a champion as a coach. So we got guys that been there and that's half the battle, just knowing what it takes."

Durant's overall mentality towards Phoenix has been crystal clear for some time. Perhaps that's understandable, as the Suns tried to deal him back to Golden State near the trade deadline before the player himself axed the trade. Just a few months later he was gone.

The trio of Durant-Booker-Beal didn't win a single playoff game.

It was time for a change for both parties. Durant now finds himself in Houston with a load of talent while the Suns made out well in their swap with the Rockets thanks to a top ten pick (Khaman Maluach) and Jalen Green/Dillon Brooks making an impact.

Hindsight will always be 20/20, though that Suns team with Durant carried high expectations for a reason.