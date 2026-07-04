Koa Peat's Biggest Weakness is No Problem for Suns

PHOENIX – There's plenty of hype building around Phoenix Suns first-round pick Koa Peat and what he can bring to the table.

Peat's ability to work around the paint and create offensive opportunities has led to some pretty notable comparisons on his game.

Yet like any draft prospect, there were established weaknesses to Peat's game after playing just down south at Arizona during his college days.

Peat's pure shooting abilities came heavily into question during the draft process, which ultimately made him one of the more polarizing picks in the first round.

Suns general manager Brian Gregory was asked about Peat's shooting:

"Yeah, obviously it was a topic [during the draft]. I think he's a guy that's going to develop into a very good shooter. [Peat] didn't shoot a ton of threes. It's just something that I think, at this level, as a 19 year old, to the work that he's going to put in, [a] tireless worker wanting to get better, that shooting piece is going to come," Gregory said after the draft.

Peat reworked his jump shot after the Wildcats' run to the Final Four this year. He made just seven-of-20 shots from deep last season, with most of his work coming on the inside.

"When you're that young, and at this stage, there's going to be areas that you need to develop. You just do your homework on the work ethic and the desire to improve. The one thing that we always look at [is] the versatility piece, the ability to get to the rim that is becoming so critical in the NBA right now.

"Do you have players that are strong enough, big enough, that can get to the basket? Can create downhill situations? The one thing that separates him from anybody else at 6-8 and 245 pounds and has a dad and brothers that played in the NFL, so he's not afraid to knock you on your butt, is his ability to make quality plays off that dribble as well. Not just get to the basket, not just have his head down, he's got an unbelievable feel for the game. So deficiencies will be worked on, and the things that he does well as only going to be accent."

Peat will headline Phoenix's Summer League roster that's heading to Las Vegas next weekend - you can read more about that here .