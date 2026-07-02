These 2 Comparisons Should Have Phoenix Suns Fans Excited About Koa Peat

PHOENIX — Free agency frenzy is well underway for the Phoenix Suns, though their first-round pick in Koa Peat is still freshly arrived to the Valley.

He didn't have to travel far, as the Arizona Wildcats forward was just a few hours south of Phoenix before the Suns leapfrogged into the end of the first round to take the local product.

It's been a whirlwind week for Peat, though once he gets his feet settled, expectations of helping the Suns return to the postseason — and potentially higher — are real.

The ceiling of Peat has been widely debated. He's not quite a three-point threat nor is he a shooter in general, though his ability inside the three-point line is what separated him from others in his draft class.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says a blend of Aaron Gordon and Paolo Banchero is what some NBA people see for Peat:

"The comp CEILING for Koa Peat from what I have heard is Aaron Gordon/Paolo Banchero," he wrote on X.

"A player who can put pressure on the rim, handle the ball, attack the basket, physical versatile defender who can guard multiple positions, strong resistance with one-on-one defense because of his strength and ability to rebound on both ends plus bring the ball up the court after a defensive board. Time will tell only 19 years old has a lot of time to develop."

The comp CEILING for Koa Peat from what I have heard is Aaron Gordon/Paolo Banchero. A player who can put pressure on the rim, handle the ball, attack the basket, physical versatile defender who can guard multiple positions, strong resistance with one-on-one defense because of… — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 25, 2026

Banchero has evolved into one of the league's best players while Gordon was an athletic freak who emerged into a key part of the Denver Nuggets' championship run years ago.

Suns coach Jordan Ott often touched on his desire for Phoenix to be better near the rim, which is something Peat projects to do at a high level.

Obviously, placing Gordon/Banchero's name as ceiling comps is a tough ask, though Suns general manager Brian Gregory believes Peat is capable.

"He's going to be able to walk in this gym, and when you look at the guys that we have in our organization, and the guys that we've drafted over the last couple years or brought in, he's going to fit right in," Gregory said.

"I think that's very, very important, and he's going to be challenged every day. I think that's one of the things that separates him. He wants to be coached, he wants to get better. He doesn't always just want to hear what he likes to hear, he wants to hear what he needs to hear. And those kind of guys are special nowadays, and I think the success that he's had to this point is only going to be added to because of the daily habits that he has, and how he goes about doing his business."