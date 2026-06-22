Looking Back on Suns Trading Kevin Durant, 1 Year Later

PHOENIX -- Today marks the one-year anniversary of the Phoenix Suns trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, last year's 10th overall pick (Khaman Maluach), 31st pick (Rasheer Fleming), 41st pick (Koby Brea) and a second-round pick (No. 47) in this week's NBA draft.

No one expected the Suns to find success after the disaster of Durant's last season in Phoenix in which the Suns went 36-46, missed the playoffs and forced themselves in a position to trade Durant after shopping him behind his back ahead of the trade deadline.

However, Phoenix surprised everyone with a 45-37 record in the 2025-26 season and made the playoffs in the first year without Durant even while battling injuries all season long.

Durant's Rockets, who had much higher expectations than Phoenix, ended the season in the same place as the Suns, losing in the first round of the playoffs, despite being the No. 5 seed and winning the regular season head-to-head battle against the Suns 4-0, which included a Durant game-winner on Jan. 5.

Did Suns Make Right Call on Trade?

There's no doubt the trade worked out positively for the Suns, who completely changed their culture and got younger as a result of it.

Now, Phoenix, despite not having a lot of future draft capital, has youth to work with and build over the years while also having a solid foundation around Devin Booker that notably includes Brooks, who had the best season of his career and really helped shaped the Suns' new identity.

The true potential of the trade has yet to be determined for both sides and it might become clearer this upcoming season.

Green missed 50 games due to a hamstring injury, while Maluach and Fleming did not get much playing time in their rookie seasons, but Phoenix will now be able to evaluate how all the three truly fit next season.

Durant stayed healthy for the Rockets until the playoffs, but Houston will have a much better grasp on where it's at in the 2026-27 season when Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams return from injury.

No matter what, the Suns, who were thought to have almost no leverage in a Durant trade, worked out a deal under a new general manager in Brian Gregory that set them on a completely new course instantly, which was really hard to see coming.

When the trade went down, people had their doubts, but the Suns were able to navigate and focus on themselves, and it has only continued to age well, so we will see what next season holds for both teams.