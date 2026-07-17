Suns' Final Summer League Game Revealed

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have announced the date, time and opponent of their final matchup of the 2026 NBA Summer League.

After finishing seventh in the final standings with a 3-1 record, the Suns did not advance to the semifinals and will instead play the San Antonio Spurs Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. with the game being televised on Amazon Prime.

The No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers (4-0), No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies (3-1), No. 3 Houston Rockets (3-1) and No. 4 Golden State Warriors (3-1) were the four teams to move onto the semifinals with the tiebreakers coming by way of average point differential.

Our final Summer League game will take place on Saturday at 7:30 PM against the @spurs and will air on @NBAonPrime — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 17, 2026

Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Koa Peat will all not be suiting up for the Suns in this final matchup after they showed enough in the first four games.

Maluach was the most dominant player during his time on the floor, averaging 19.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while shooting 40% from 3 over Phoenix's first four games.

Fleming started off Summer League slow, but was much more aggressive in Wednesday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, finishing with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting and eight rebounds.

Peat, the Suns' lone draft pick this summer at No. 30, was very impressive in his Summer League debut, concluding his time in Vegas averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

With all of these players out, expect Koby Brea to have a much bigger role after last season's 41st pick has not had a great overall performance through the four games so far.

Brea scored 19 points in Phoenix's third Summer League game against the Milwaukee Bucks, but the 3-point specialist has shot just 29.2% from downtown through the four games after re-signing with the Suns on a two-way deal this offseason.

The Suns' other two-way player on the Summer League roster, CJ Huntley, has yet to play in Vegas due to a hamstring injury, so it remains to be seen if he will be healthy for the final matchup after playing a big role on the G League team last season.

Javonte Cook (12 points per game) and Darius Brown II (11.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds) have also stood out for Phoenix, so expect them and others to come out trying to prove themselves in what will really be tryout for NBA and G League spots.

The Spurs are also 3-1 heading into this final game and could be resting several key players.