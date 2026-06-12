Mock Draft Roundup: Experts Have Suns Taking Big-Name Players in Latest Predictions

PHOENIX -- The 2026 NBA Draft is just under two weeks away, as the Phoenix Suns look to bolster their roster with their selection.

Phoenix currently has the No. 47 pick in the draft, which will be held at Barclays Center on June 23 and 24, although there are a few candidates the Suns could want to trade up for.

If the Suns keep the 47th pick, they will likely target an older player coming out of college with a lot of younger players opting to return to school because of NIL.

Phoenix has been linked to several different prospects leading up to the draft, but in reality could go a multitude of different ways and trust in their scouting department, who they have valued a lot the last few years, to land them the right player.

The latest mock drafts have the Suns picking some well-known college players at No. 47 overall:

Tennessee guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) moves the ball while guarded by Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau (3) during a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

O'Connor wrote on Gillespie:

"Gillespie spent two seasons at Belmont, transferred to Maryland for a year, then came home to Tennessee as a senior and helped lead the Volunteers to the Elite Eight. In the NBA, he projects as less of a lead guard and more of a spark plug who comes off the bench and fires jumpers and reliably runs the offense. The NBA's track record with guards his size is the obvious concern, but anyone who shoots like Gillespie and processes the game at his level deserves a real chance."

Feb 21, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers center Felix Okpara (34) dunks the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Finkelstein also has the Suns drafting a Tennessee product, but their center instead of a point guard.

Okpara, who has a 9-foot-4 standing reach is known for his defense, averaging 1.7 blocks over his four-year college career that began at Ohio State his first two seasons and finished at Tennessee hiss last couple years.

"Okpara is a rim protector, offensive rebounder, and lob threat who needs to get stronger but could fight for minutes in a Phoenix frontcourt that is lacking depth," Finkelstein said of Okpara.

Nov 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) attempts to shoot the ball during the first half against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Uzan transferred from Oklahoma to Houston for his last two collegiate seasons and proved to be a steady guard who showed a lot of effort defensively, but was a little inconsistent with his shooting (34.3% from 3 in 2025-26 after 42.8% in first season with Cougars).

Uzan is an unselfish player who comes from a very defensive-minded system in college and will look to bring these attributes to the NBA.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball against the Texas Longhorns in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Smith broke the NCAA's all-time assist record during his four-year collegiate career at Purdue, and also proved to be a capable shooter during college (38.5% from 3 over four seasons).

His size and lack of athleticism make it hard to project how his game will translate to the NBA, but he showed he was one of the most cerebral players in all of college basketball during his career.