Anthony Edwards Injury Kicks Door Open for Suns' Playoff Hopes

The Phoenix Suns have less than 15 games remaining in their regular season, and despite recently stacking wins in the month of March, they've been unable to emerge out of the Western Conference play-in picture.

Now, that door was just kicked off its hinges.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, previously ruled out of tonight's matchup against the Suns, will be out for 1-2 weeks due to knee inflammation after Edwards had an MRI done according to the team's official press release.

The Suns are just two games back from Minnesota for the West's sixth seed entering the final month of play.

And now, there's a massive opportunity for Phoenix to take advantage of Edwards' absence.

Suns Can Leapfrog Timberwolves in Standings

Mar 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) walks on the court during a break in the action against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Of course tonight's game will have major implications on the playoff picture moving forward. A win for Phoenix puts them right on the brink of surpassing Minnesota in the current standings. The Suns will have the tie-breaker over the Wolves thanks to head-to-head record if needed, too.

Phoenix has desperately tried to scratch and claw its way out of play-in tournament territory. And though the Suns have one of the league's toughest remaining schedules (.528 SOS), the Timberwolves aren't far behind them at .511.

An exact two-week timeline for Edwards' return today would see him available for their final seven regular season games, only two of which are at home with five of those matchups coming against teams at least in play-in position at this point in time.

It's a big blow for a Timberwolves team hoping to avoid the play-in entirely. And in turn, it's a massive opportunity for the Suns to potentially get themselves into the top six.

Minnesota is 6-4 without Edwards in their last ten games.

Where Suns Stand in Full Western Conference Playoff Picture