Anthony Edwards Injury Kicks Door Open for Suns' Playoff Hopes
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The Phoenix Suns have less than 15 games remaining in their regular season, and despite recently stacking wins in the month of March, they've been unable to emerge out of the Western Conference play-in picture.
Now, that door was just kicked off its hinges.
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, previously ruled out of tonight's matchup against the Suns, will be out for 1-2 weeks due to knee inflammation after Edwards had an MRI done according to the team's official press release.
The Suns are just two games back from Minnesota for the West's sixth seed entering the final month of play.
And now, there's a massive opportunity for Phoenix to take advantage of Edwards' absence.
Suns Can Leapfrog Timberwolves in Standings
Of course tonight's game will have major implications on the playoff picture moving forward. A win for Phoenix puts them right on the brink of surpassing Minnesota in the current standings. The Suns will have the tie-breaker over the Wolves thanks to head-to-head record if needed, too.
Phoenix has desperately tried to scratch and claw its way out of play-in tournament territory. And though the Suns have one of the league's toughest remaining schedules (.528 SOS), the Timberwolves aren't far behind them at .511.
An exact two-week timeline for Edwards' return today would see him available for their final seven regular season games, only two of which are at home with five of those matchups coming against teams at least in play-in position at this point in time.
It's a big blow for a Timberwolves team hoping to avoid the play-in entirely. And in turn, it's a massive opportunity for the Suns to potentially get themselves into the top six.
Minnesota is 6-4 without Edwards in their last ten games.
Where Suns Stand in Full Western Conference Playoff Picture
SEED
TEAM
RECORD
GAMES BACK
1
OKC Thunder
53-15
-
2
SA Spurs
50-18
3
3
LA Lakers
43-25
10
4
HOU Rockets
41-26
11.5
5
DEN Nuggets
41-27
12
6
MIN T-Wolves
41-27
12
7
PHX Suns
39-29
14
8
LA Clippers
34-34
19
9
GS Warriors
33-35
20
10
POR Blazers
33-36
20.5
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!