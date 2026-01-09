Official Suns vs Knicks Injury Report Revealed

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks are set to meet at Mortgage Matchup Center for an exciting intra-conference showdown in the desert on Friday.

Both teams have unveiled their initial injury reports with players out on both sides of the showdown.

For the visiting Knicks, all of Josh Hart (right ankle sprain), Trey Jemison III (G League) and Landry Shamet (right shoulder sprain) are out for Friday.

New York (24-13) just ended a four-game losing streak with a win in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Wednesday as the Knicks continue their west coast road trip.

Hart's missed the last seven games for New York while Shamet has been out since Nov. 22.

As for Phoenix (22-15), Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) remains out alongside Jamaree Bouyea (concussion protocol). Jordan Goodwin still remains listed with his jaw sprain as available.

The Suns are 7-2 in their last nine games and are fresh off a Wednesday road win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

ESPN gives the Knicks a 57.3% chance to win. Opening tip is slated for 7:00 PM MST.

More on Suns vs Knicks

This will be the first meeting between the Suns and Knicks this season. The two sides will meet again back in New York on Jan. 17.

For as much as Phoenix likes to shoot the three-ball, the Knicks do it better.

New York enters Thursday night's NBA slate as a top-five team in terms of three-pointers made (563) and three-point percentage (38.3%) on the season.

They're also top five in points per game (119.7) and rebounds per game (45.8). The Suns, in comparison, are 20th in boards collected per night at 43.5.

Where Phoenix does have the statistical advantage is generating turnovers, as their 10.6 steals per night is tops in the NBA.

The Suns have been quite the surprise this season in their unexpected start, pushing to currently have the West's No. 7 seed. New York was anticipated to again be a major player in the Eastern Conference, and thus far they've made good on that potential with the No. 2 seed in their grasp.

Suns fans will be more than happy to welcome Mikal Bridges back in the building, as Phoenix still has incredible love for a key part of their run to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Needless to say, Friday's battle in Phoenix has potential to be entertaining for both fan bases.