Massive Names Highlight Suns, Thunder Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns are ruling both Jalen Green (right hamstring) and Devin Booker (right ankle sprain) as questionable entering tonight's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Both were healthy and available for last night's win over the Dallas Mavericks, which was the first of their back-to-back before hosting OKC tonight.

Opening tip is slated for 7:00 PM MST at Mortgage Matchup Center. We'll know the status of both at least an hour before game time.

Grayson Allen (right knee sprain), Isaiah Livers (left shoulder sprain) and Cole Anthony (not with team) are ruled out for Phoenix.

For OKC, the Thunder are without all of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ab strain), Ajay Mitchell (ab strain) and Thomas Sorber (right ACL surgery).

Oklahoma City approaches tonight having lost their last two-of-three games while the Suns are also in the same boat. The Thunder are 2-1 against Phoenix this season and have the NBA's best record at 41-13.

Green and Booker have both been on the Suns' injury report in recent memory thanks to their respective ailments. Green had worked his way back from an unfortunate reoccuring hamstring injury before suffering a hard fall to the floor, giving him a hip contusion and causing him to miss even more time.

As for Booker, he previously dealt with a groin injury before spraining his ankle a few games ago.

When healthy, the dynamic backcourt has been incredibly refreshing to watch and hopefully will get even better with more time spent on the court.

The Suns are set to enter the All-Star break after tonight, which could play a factor into whether or not they play Booker or Green. Phoenix has been cautious with their injury report throughout the entirety of the regular season thus far.

While Booker has instantly slid back into the starting lineup, Green's been relegated to bench duties until he returns to full health.

"It's why we'll stick to the target range of competitive minutes. Try to put him in a good place, but we're super mindful of how he is feeling, how he is moving and as far as tomorrow, we will have to wait, specifically with him, but the same with Mark (Williams). We're going to do the same with Book," Suns coach Jordan Ott said on being diligent with injured stars.

"He's coming off a major ankle injury and he sped up his recovery to come out and play. Now that thing is hard on back-to-back nights. Check in with all of our guys. Back-to-backs are hard around the league. We do know we have week off in between for the next game, but we'll check in with all of those guys."

