Amid Suns' Struggles, Jalen Green Sure Looked Great

The Phoenix Suns aren't exactly beaming with optimism at the moment.

The Suns have lost their last four-of-five games and again are battling the injury bug in a major way, which has led to frustration as the regular season continues to wind down.

Phoenix will need their biggest pieces of the puzzle to not only be available but also perform at a high level. While we still await injury news on Grayson Allen and Devin Booker after last night's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Jalen Green looked strong in post-All-Star break action.

Green posted 26 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals in the loss in 26 minutes, which is the most he's played all season after battling a recurring hamstring injury.

Jalen Green in last night's game:



☄️ 26 PTS

☄️ 4 3PM

☄️ 3 STL

☄️ 3 REB

☄️ 2 AST pic.twitter.com/DKykXhVZO3 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 20, 2026

Green, with Dillon Brooks, Booker and Allen out, was asked to shoulder the scoring load while Phoenix also kept a close watch on his hamstring, one that's seen him depart from two different games after making long returns from rehab.

And though it's no guarantee Green will either stay healthy the rest of the way or produce at similar capacity, he sure looked like what the Suns and their fans have been clamoring for this year.

"I feel good. It's the first time I've felt this good the entire season," Green told reporters after the game (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

"Feel like I was able to attack the rim a little bit more. More misses than makes, but overall, just being able to trust my legs and attack."

"Tried to go back out there. Save himself from himself. Wanted to go out and play. Wasn't moving great when he came back in."



Jordan Ott on Devin Booker, who missed the second half with right hip soreness as Suns lost 121-94.



"He felt good enough to come back in and the 1st… pic.twitter.com/Pzqxe2e4HM — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 20, 2026

"The most important part is the minutes, he's been able to play more minutes so as we continue to build him up, he's learning to pick his spots. Obviously we'd love his reps out there with our full squad so we can all learn them," Suns coach Jordan Ott said following the game.

"That's how it started and then as the game progressed I thought he got more and more comfortable. The best part is he played 26 minutes and he came out, feels pretty good."

Injuries have been an unfortunately common theme for the Suns this season — who will likely again be forced to wait to trot their full healthy lineup out.

26 games remain in the regular season as games only increase with importance and relevance. Through all of the uncontrollables the Suns have had to deal with, Green's health and from last night in San Antonio is a saving grace.