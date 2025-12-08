Anthony Edwards Added to Suns vs Wolves Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns are already down their top player in Devin Booker, though the Minnesota Timberwolves may soon join them in their fate.

Anthony Edwards has been added to tonight's injury report due to illness and is officially questionable. Terrence Shannon Jr. is also now questionable due to illness as well.

Phoenix is officially down Jalen Green (hamstring) and Devin Booker (groin) entering Monday night's battle in Minnesota. Dillon Brooks is questionable with an Achilles injury.

Opening tip is slated for 5:30 PM MST tonight and can be found on Peacock. We'll know shortly ahead of game time if Edwards, Shannon and Brooks will be active.

The Suns won their previous matchup against Minnesota earlier in November after erasing an eight-point lead in the final moments of the game to upset the Timberwolves.

Edwards had 41 points that night but missed two free throws in the final moments, which opened the door for the Suns to pull off one of the league's wildest upsets in recent memory.

Now, a Wolves team that's won their last five games in a row seek revenge -- though Edwards would be a massive departure from their lineup.

Prior to their first matchup, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was asked about the parallels between Edwards and Booker.

"These guys sometimes get frustrated because people are doubling them or committing multiple defenders to them or tiling the floor. It's the sign of incredible respect, you do got to really embrace it," he said.

"You got to figure out how to attack it with the right mindset. I think for Anthony (Edwards) he's seen it so much now he's numb to it. I feel like he's in a good place with it all. His playmaking has definitely increased and we've benefitted from that. A lot of our good offense has been a result of that. I can't speak so much to Book, but watching him play, certainly this year it feels like all his passes are on target. He's not fighting the offense which is what we talk about a lot.

"Don't fight the offense, don't fight the game and everybody is benefitting from that. You got to trust your teammates and find other ways to stay aggressive and make an impact and I think sometimes that is the larger challenge because these guys get used to playing in a certain manner but both of them are extremely skilled basketball players that they can do other things."

Edwards is averaging 28.1 points per game this season.