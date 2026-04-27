Suns Reveal Game 4 Injury Report vs Thunder

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns continued to list two starters on the injury report for tomorrow's Game 4 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) is out for the fifth-straight game, while Jordan Goodwin (left calf soreness) is questionable after missing the past two games.

"Mark's out. (Goodwin) seems to be improving, but I assume he'll be listed as questionable going into tomorrow," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after practice earlier today.

Devin Booker is not on the injury report despite suffering a left ankle injury in Game 3 that originally sent him back to the locker room, but he came back in shortly after.

Grayson Allen is also no longer on the report after returning from a left hamstring strain in the 121-109 Game 3 loss last night.

The Thunder will be without Jalen Williams with the left hamstring strain he suffered in Game 2.

Suns Looking to Avoid 2nd-Straight Sweep

Apr 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) in the second half during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Thunder have the makeup of a team that could end up being a dynasty, but the Suns do not want to get swept as they find themsellves down 3-0 after losing last night.

Phoenix has now lost nine-straight games in the playoffs and was swept in the first round of the last playoffs it was in 2024, so it will try to at least win one game.

The Suns have shown a steady improvement in some areas as the series has gone on, but the Thunder have proven to be a very difficult matchup.

"All effort is to win Monday night. It's these series that you got to look at game-by-game, and you just got to win that night," Ott said after Game 3. "And then you never know what's going to happen. You never know how it's going to turn, so, all our energy and effort will be, come back in the building tomorrow with the idea that we need to get better and adjust and fine tune to be ready to go Monday night.”

The Suns aren't wavering despite the hole they find themselves in.

"I believe in our group no matter if we don't have experience or the rah-rah of a basketball team that is OKC or whoever it is. We have heart and we're gonna battle to the end," said Suns forward Dillon Brooks, who is coming off back-to-back 30-point performances.

"We're ready to find adjustments and find a way to get ready and {have] energy for Game 4."

Tomorrow game is scheduled to begin shortly after 6:30 p.m. MST.