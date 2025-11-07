'Best Fans in the Game': Mat Ishbia Praises Suns Crowd After Jalen Green’s Debut
PHOENIX -- Jalen Green's debut was well worth the wait.
Green poured in 29 points and three assists in just 22 minutes in Phoenix's win over the Los Angeles Clippers after missing the first eight games of the season with a hamstring injury.
Green got quite the reception from the Suns' home crowd, and after his performance, it was well deserved.
After the game, Green shared that love right back with the fan base in his post-game press conference, and Suns owner Mat Ishbia emphasized the welcome for Green as a response:
"Love everything about this... best fans in the game. Welcome to The Valley, Jalen!" Ishbia said on X.
Green, as expected, was the talk of the town afterwards.
Suns Coach Jordan Ott Reacts to Jalen Green Debut
"Probably everything he expected and more, anytime you're out of basketball for that long, we often forget this. It was his first game of the season as well, so he hasn't played in a long time. It's not easy, it's not easy. Ups and downs of coming back from an injury, wanting to play with a new group, in a new city, and then to be that in rhythm. Yeah, that's unique. So everything that we expected, and definitely more," Ott said following the game on Green.
Devin Booker Loves Shared Backcourt With Green
“It felt great. I think everybody felt great about it. It takes a lot of pressure off of everybody. Just a high level talent that, with opportunity and space, he can pretty much do everything. Seen a glimpse of it tonight, 29 points in 22 minutes," Booker said on sharing the court with Green.
Jalen Green Details Frustrating Hamstring Injury
"I mean, it's frustrating obviously, but you know, that's part of the mental game right there. Just locking in with my coaches and understanding the game, talking to my teammates and learning a lot from them and what they're doing out there," Green said after the game.
"Overall, it's a big shoutout to the training staff performance group. They held me down the whole time, they stuck with me, it was a tricky situation, like you said, I hurt it again. So really, just sticking with it and stacking days.”
Green's dynamic with the Suns will be quite interesting to watch unfold over the course of the season as he and Booker learn to mesh together while opposing teams try to figure out ways to stop Phoenix's duo.
Yet so far, so good for Green - who flashed a little bit of everything in his first taste of Suns basketball.