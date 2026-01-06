Celtics Forward Named Ideal Suns Trade Target

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are expected to be somewhat active around this year's NBA trade deadline thanks to a mix of their surprising start to the regular season and various roster needs.

Phoenix is 21-15 entering their next stretch of games and are hopefuls to compete in the postseason later this spring, which opens the door for some moves to be made ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline.

As a result, the Suns have been connected with various names -- though ESPN says Boston Celtics forward Chris Boucher makes sense for Phoenix in multiple facets.

Chris Boucher Makes Sense for Phoenix Suns

Nov 16, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Chris Boucher (99) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

"Just over the luxury tax line, the Suns have a chance to get out entirely by moving backup center Nick Richards, who has fallen to third on the depth chart. If they make that move and create a roster spot, they could address the backup 4 position, which has been troublesome this season," Kevin Pelton wrote.

"Celtics forward Chris Boucher's contract would be ideally priced at the minimum, and the Celtics would likely pay his remaining salary given their tax concerns. Boucher hasn't been a fit in Boston but was a valuable reserve in Toronto for many years."

Phoenix's biggest upgrade arguably could come at the power forward spot, where the Suns often times are mismatched on a nightly basis.

Boucher is a player that could slide into the four or five spot in Phoenix in a reserve role, which would give Suns coach Jordan Ott some versatility.

He would primarily upgrade the offensive side of the floor, though he's never been a perennial starter in his career with just a high of 14 starts in one season back in 2020-21. In Boston, it appears he's fallen completely out of favor with Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.

The Suns maybe aren't looking for a starting forward unless they really shake things up and want to add a player like Royce O'Neale or Grayson Allen into the mix with Richards to form a trade package for somebody notable.

Back to Boucher, he's a big man with shooting range -- which is always welcome under Ott so long as they can handle duties on the other end of the floor. Would his impact be bigger than, say, Nigel Hayes-Davis?

With the Celtics over the luxury tax, a straight-up swap between the two teams for Richards and Boucher wouldn't work according to ESPN's trade machine.

This would be an interesting trade, but that might be better options out there.

