NBA Makes Change to 2 Upcoming Suns Games

The Phoenix Suns move into the final part of their schedule with some changes made by the NBA.

From the team:

"The Phoenix Suns today announced changes to the team’s broadcast schedule. The Suns home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, March 8 will now begin at 7:00 p.m. PT and will be televised exclusively on Peacock. The Suns road game at the Boston Celtics on Monday, March 16 will now begin at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be televised locally on Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports.

"The radio broadcast for both games will remain on Arizona Sports 98.7 with Spanish radio broadcast on KSUN La Mejor."

More on Suns' Future Schedule

The Hornets have climbed themselves into play-in territory, and as a result their matchup has been pushed back by one hour and will be broadcast on national television.

Their road test against the Celtics has been removed from Peacock's nationally televised audience. Boston is the No. 2 seed in the East. Jayson Tatum's return from injury is still unknown, though it's interesting this matchup a month out was taken off the network.

Phoenix moves into their final 26 games looking to improve their postseason standings, though that will be tough to do so with injuries to Devin Booker and Grayson Allen.

"I just want to see the guys play together. That's it. That's it and I probably didn't handle it right in game when we get the news," head coach Jordan Ott said post-game on Booker's injury (h/t Duane Rankin).

"We wanted to use the break, everybody get healthy, but unfortunate. These things happen, especially in the game of basketball. All season has been up and down, guys in and out the lineup. Just keep going."

Booker is out again with a right hip injury while Allen is questionable with his ankle injury — you can check the full injury report here.

Both of Phoenix's changed matchups against Eastern Conference playoff/play-in teams play a part into the Suns' tough run to end the year, which was ninth in the NBA in terms of strength of schedule coming out of the All-Star break.

However, there's still optimism the Suns can push through injuries and figure things out even with time dwindling.