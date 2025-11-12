Mavericks Stars Upgraded on Injury Report vs Suns

PHOENIX -- The Dallas Mavericks upgraded Anthony Davis (left calf sprain) and Dereck Lively II (right knee sprain) to questionable for Wednesday night's matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Davis has missed the last six games for Dallas with his injury, and the Mavs have gone 1-5 without him. Lively has been out for the past eight games after injuring himself in the second game of the season.

Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery) and Dante Exum (right knee injury management) both remain out for the Mavericks.

The Suns have an empty injury report outside of Jalen Green (right hamstring strain), who is out after he re-injured his hamstring in only his second game of the year in Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Suns announced earlier today that Green would officially be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks.

Suns starting center Mark Williams is not on the injury report on the first game of a back-to-back even with Phoenix being cautious with his health to begin the year given his injury history.

Suns Impressing in Latest Stretch

Despite Green's injury, the Suns (6-5) have really found their groove over the past six games, going 5-1 in them after an ugly start to the season that saw them go down by 20 points in each of their first four games.

That has pretty much changed completely during this latest stretch with the Suns leading by 18 points or more in all five wins and winning all these games by double-digit points.

Phoenix had previously gotten off to slow starts, but now the Suns are attacking and being aggressive early in the game, which has led to impressive team and individual performances, including a career-high 42 points from Grayson Allen in Monday's 121-98 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

"We want to set the tone with our defensive intensity, our aggression, it's always about us," Ott said ahead of the Pelicans game. "No matter who comes in here, we've had a couple of good nights in a row. Just keep, keep chipping away, keep growing. It's a group.

"Obviously, the line will be a little bit different with Jalen (Green) out now. So, yeah, just keep progressing in the right way where we want to play.”

Mavericks' Failing to Meet Expectations Early

The Mavericks are on the opposite end of the spectrum from the Suns with a 3-8 record so far, which led to the firing of general manager and president of basketball operations Nico Harrison earlier today.

No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg is coming off the best game of his career after he recorded 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Dallas' 116-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Monday.

However, the Mavs have struggled to find scoring with Davis and Irving out, as P.J. Washington is currently the second-leading scorer on the team behind Davis at 15.5 points per game.

If Davis and Lively are back tomorrow, they will be a big boost for the Mavericks, who are in desperate need of some help.

Tomorrow's game in Dallas is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. MST.

Latest Phoenix Suns News