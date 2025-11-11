Suns React to Grayson Allen's Historic Night

PHOENIX -- The new NBA leader in 3-pointers made 11 games into the 2025-26 season resides in Phoenix.

After a historic night in the Phoenix Suns' (6-5) 121-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans (2-8) Monday, Grayson Allen sits atop the NBA's 3-point leaderboard with 46 3-pointers made on the year.

Allen set a new Suns franchise record and career high with 10 3-pointers made against New Orleans, also scoring a career-high 42 points in the win.

"He just shoots it from so far away with ease. We're trying to get him to shoot more, his career numbers, always shoots at a high clip," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Allen. "We want him to take some ones where he doesn't feel quite as comfortable all the time, but we know what he shoots. We need him to shoot more.

"We've tried to stress him to shoot tougher ones, more contested, off the dribble, as well as get downhill, get in the paint, make plays. It was awesome, awesome to see, awesome to see how his teammates pushed for him. Such an unassuming, quiet, well mannered, organized. He's always another adult in the room, it's great to see.”

Grayson Allen Finally Eclipses Franchise Record

Allen had tied the franchise record of nine 3-pointers, not once, not twice, but three times during his first two seasons in Phoenix.

This time around, he got to nine 3-pointers in the third quarter before setting the new franchise mark with 11:08 to go in the fourth.

“I will be honest, I was more thinking about the 10 threes and more, just because I don't know how many times," Allen said. "I've gotten nine, but it feels like I've gotten it a lot, and I've had a chance for 10. A lot of times I've just missed the 10.

"I think when I went back in and then I hit two or three more quick ones there. I think that at that point I was kind of thinking, ‘how many do I have now?’ And somebody said nine. And so, once I knew I had nine, I have to be honest, I knew I wanted 10 at that point, just because I know how many times I’ve hit nine here, I know what the record is.”

All in all, Allen finished with 42 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the floor and 10-of-15 from 3, four assists and three steals in under 28 minutes. His previous career high was 40 points back in April 2019 when he was with the Utah Jazz.

Fans Loved What They Were Seeing From Grayson Allen

Allen got a massive standing ovation and even some MVP chants when he checked out of the game with eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

He got emotional in his postgame interview on the court when talking about the fan support.

"It's awesome. I absolutely love Phoenix and love the fans here," Allen said. "It's surreal to have a moment like that where everyone's chanting your name and cheering you on and cheering my name while I'm at the free throw line.

"I'll never, ever, ever take that for granted. I'm so grateful for all the support I get here. It's amazing."

"I absolutely love Phoenix and love the fans here."



Allen's big outing comes just one game after the Suns lost Jalen Green to a hamstring injury that he re-aggravated in only his second game with the team and showed that Phoenix can have a next man up mentality after struggling the past couple seasons when dealing with injuries.

Suns general manager Brian Gregory said Allen was "going to have a breakout year" at Suns media day in September, and Allen is proving him right so far, now averaging a career-high 18.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 44.7% from deep on the year.

Monday's performance will be one that Allen will remember forever, and he detailed what will stick with him the most from it.

“Probably the MVP (chants). I don't know how many times that's going to happen," Allen said. "That was pretty cool. I never take for granted the amount of support and appreciation I have here from the fans. It's awesome, it's surreal and it makes it a lot of fun to go out there and play home games when this fan base has been so supportive of me over the last three years.

"The first year here, this was the place where I'd never seen so many of my own jerseys out of all the other places I've been in the league, so it's been really, really cool to see, and also I just love the fans that we have here.”

