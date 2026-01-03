Devin Booker Erupts, Lifts Suns Past Kings

PHOENIX -- It was the Devin Booker show at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Booker's 33 points in 28 minutes helped push the Phoenix Suns past the Sacramento Kings in 129-102 fashion on Friday night, giving the Suns a 20-14 record and their first win of 2026.

After a sluggish start, it was practically Booker himself who willed the Suns to a win over an inferior Kings squad. Booker also added two rebounds and five assists despite sitting the entire fourth quarter.

Keegan Murray led the Kings with 23 points. Sacramento was without Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine while the Suns didn't have Grayson Allen and Jalen Green.

First Quarter

To maybe no surprise at all, Dillon Brooks received a technical foul in the first quarter -- bringing his total to 12 on the year.

Phoenix and Sacramento swapped buckets to begin the first quarter before the Suns took a 15-14 advantage into the first timeout.

Before the Suns could blink, the Kings built a six-point lead late in the first -- though Devin Booker took over for Phoenix in the final minutes, finishing the quarter with 20 points as the Suns led 32-29.

The Kings had double (20) Phoenix's points (10) in the paint while only Brooks and Mark Williams scored for the Suns with six points each.

Second Quarter

The Kings won the initial non-Booker minutes to begin the second, carrying a 40-39 lead at the 7:45 timeout. However, a string of Collin Gillespie threes pushed the Suns back into the lead before Booker re-entered action.

Phoenix maintained a one to two possession lead to the locker room in 62-56 fashion. The Kings shot 55% from the field in the first half, though they turned the ball over 13 times.

Meanwhile, the Suns shot a poor 26% from three-point land while also being outrebounded 25-17 by the Kings.

Third Quarter

In the opening minutes of the third quarter, Phoenix's lead emerged to double digits. Booker eclipsed 30+ points during their run.

The Suns made their first ten of 18 shots of the third quarter to push their lead up to 18, forcing the Kings to call a timeout.

Phoenix finished the third quarter with a 97-83 advantage. Through the first three quarters the Suns had just seven turnovers while forcing 12 steals.

Fourth Quarter

A Royce O'Neale three with 8:04 pushed Phoenix's lead to 20, forcing a Sacramento timeout.

The Kings weren't able to capture momentum after, allowing the Suns to empty their bench with just under six minutes remaining in the game.

Phoenix comfortably played out the following minutes until the final buzzer sounded, giving the Suns a win.

They'll be back at Mortgage Matchup Center on Sunday to host the Oklahoma City Thunder.